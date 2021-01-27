Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 27 January, 2021, 1:58 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest One shot dead in clash between supporters of 2 candidates       
Home Back Page

Nalchiti Municipality

SC allows mayor candidate Masud to contest polls

Published : Wednesday, 27 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Staff Correspondent

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld a High Court order that directed the Election Commission to allocate a symbol to independent mayoral candidate KM Masud in Nalchiti municipality election in Jhalakathi.
A four-member virtual bench of the Appellate Division, headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain, passed the order after dismissing an appeal filed by the government challenging the HC order.
Lawyer Barrister Ruhul Quddus Kazal, accompanied by lawyer Md Akter Rasul Murad and Nusrat Yeasmin, appeared for the independent candidate. At the same time, Attorney General AM Amin Uddin and Deputy Attorney General Biswajit Debnath represented the State.
On January 13, an HC bench directed the returning officer of the Jhalakathi to allocate a symbol to independent mayoral candidate KM Masud in the Nalchiti municipality election which is scheduled to be held on January 30.
The HC also issued a rule for four weeks asking the authorities concerned, including the returning officer, to explain why the cancellation of the nomination paper of KM Masun, an independent mayor candidate in the Nalchiti municipality, would not be declared illegal.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC upholds Rashedul’s bail order
Trump impeachment article sent to Senate
Deporting Rashed could be ‘game changer’ in BD-US ties: Momen
SC allows mayor candidate Masud to contest polls
Antimicrobial agents may endanger all advances of modern medicine: Hasina
Protesting farmers battle police after storming Indian capital
HC issues rules on bail of engr Aminul Islam
Pvt university student held in city on rape charge


Latest News
'Teletalk’s network up-gradation for 4G, 5G progressing'
'Demon Slayer' overtakes 'Spirited Away' to become Japan's biggest box office hit ever
Covid-19 vaccination: PM discloses list of vaccine recipients
New warning system in Bangladesh to tackle rising landslide risk
Two-thirds of world see 'climate emergency': UN survey
One shot dead in clash between supporters of 2 candidates
Journalist Lutful Haque no more
Hasne Alam appointed DMD of Mercantile Bank
Pecuniary jurisdiction of lower court judges raised; Bill passed
CCC polls: BNP agents beaten, drove out from centres: Shahadat Hossain
Most Read News
Proper measures to take for reopening the schools
HSC results: Gazette notification published
Reopening of educational institutions
2 chargesheets submitted against 'Golden Monir'
One killed in Ukhiya Rohingya camp gunfight
'Educational institutions will reopen 1st or 2nd week of Feb'
First Navy chief captain Nurul Haque dies
Virus and security make Pakistan a tough tour, says Boucher
US President Joe Biden & hope for a new global dimension
Humayun Kabir Khandaker new EC secretary
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft