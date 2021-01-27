SC allows mayor candidate Masud to contest polls

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld a High Court order that directed the Election Commission to allocate a symbol to independent mayoral candidate KM Masud in Nalchiti municipality election in Jhalakathi.

A four-member virtual bench of the Appellate Division, headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain, passed the order after dismissing an appeal filed by the government challenging the HC order.

Lawyer Barrister Ruhul Quddus Kazal, accompanied by lawyer Md Akter Rasul Murad and Nusrat Yeasmin, appeared for the independent candidate. At the same time, Attorney General AM Amin Uddin and Deputy Attorney General Biswajit Debnath represented the State.

On January 13, an HC bench directed the returning officer of the Jhalakathi to allocate a symbol to independent mayoral candidate KM Masud in the Nalchiti municipality election which is scheduled to be held on January 30.

The HC also issued a rule for four weeks asking the authorities concerned, including the returning officer, to explain why the cancellation of the nomination paper of KM Masun, an independent mayor candidate in the Nalchiti municipality, would not be declared illegal.












