Traffic congestion demands practical solutions



Mir Mahfuzul Haque



The roadway capacity of Dhaka city has been getting reduced gradually due to poor institutional efficiency of the Traffic Department of DMP, a key agency of present traffic management system. The department involves in functioning control of traffic movement in the city like parking, lane discipline, footpath and pedestrian crossing with enforcing traffic rules ensuring road safety, investigating road accidents, storing data and the analyzing accidental data.



Other agencies like DSCC and DNCC started operating traffic signals like Clean Air and Sustainable Environment (CASE) project under the World Bank through a small, sustainable traffic signal management system but came to not satisfied.



In 2005, the government installed traffic signals at 100 key intersections in the city to modernize in improving traffic flow in order to alleviate congestion, to reduce pollution and GHG emissions. Subsequently in 2013, the government installed flexible coloured countdown timers' digitized machine as traffic signal alongside the set of lights at intersections. But the scientific system has gone to failure because of negligence of duties.



The traffic personnel like to control vehicular movement raising hands. As a result, traffic congestions have been increased promptly. Later, solar panels have been added to empower the traffic signal lights but the new systems was neglected again and almost are found to be dysfunctional.



Many vehicles keep parking inside or on streets from which unhealthy fumes are emanated resulting health injury and movement constraint of city pedestrians continuously. In the cases of going markets, educational institutions, hospitals and other locations, they waste huge times in the ways to workplaces and reciprocally coming back to their residences. School going children have been suffering as the same. At junction locations, common pedestrians make overcrowd by their malpractices like jaywalking, avoiding road crossing and over bridges. The situation raises question about discipline of vehicle and pedestrians' moving controlled management.



Regularly, most of the time, both day and night, slow-moving vehicles like rickshaws, rickshaw vans, and push carts use to block and compete for space with buses, trucks, vans, and cars. On the other hand, auto-rickshaws and motorcycles cross lanes and often ride on footpath with impunity which is crucial hazardous for pedestrians and breaching of traffic law. But it is sorrowful that the concerned law enforcers remain reluctant to enforce strictly.



Maximum public transports do malpractice stopping suddenly in the middle of the roads for disembarking passengers and picking up additional passengers breaching traffic law. Such practices create danger of collisions to accelerate accidents. Apparently; a bad instance has been established through the creation of illegal shops on pavements and also on road sides which are tremendous anomalies of traffic law. Such illegal encroachments make severe obstacle for moving common pedestrians on footpaths. By dint of road sides' occupation, road spaces have been getting narrower which cause road congestion. Both are unacceptable crucially.



One US-based organization identified that apparently about 6% to 8% of the commuters in this city use private transports to reach their destination. They however occupy nearly 65% of the road space. On the other hand, public transports use about 10% of the road space, but carry about 60% of the commuters. The drainage system all over the city is completely inactive due to always filled up garbage. The concerned authorities are reluctant of cleaning regularly. So, scarce rainfall make deluge resulted traffic jam severely.



Finally, some remedial measures could be recommended that Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) and related authorities have to take training about the digital signal operating system with CCTV cameras for applying in key intersections throughout the city. They should exempt thoroughly using hand signals. Only automated signalling system cannot solve the traffic disorder in Dhaka city. The concerned authorities should have to deal the whole mismanagement of traffic woes. They are to extend planning for parking management with removing occupation from footpath as well.



CCTV cameras could be used at the main spots in the city in order to identify of unscrupulous and reckless activities of transports for materializing necessary legal action against its drivers and vehicle users. In this connection, the concerned authorities should have to inform drivers, vehicle users and common people through publicity so that they can perceive the importance of traffic management.



All the drivers and vehicle users should have to hold national ID cards always in order to include them in CCTV cameras and central control process. Eventually, the concerned traffic authorities can identify them in every case meticulously. Then there is no way to breach any traffic law. Rather, they are to face law and order enforcement. The authorities should curtail defunct, obsolete, lapsed and date expired transports from the roads. They are to check license, NID cards regularly.



The concerned traffic authorities as certain particular routes for particulars vehicles so that all vehicles use the routes strictly and the vehicles cannot enter into other routes without permission of the assigned law enforcers for which it may use different coloured vehicles for different routes. The assigned authorities should have to build more parking centres at the essential spots so that road spaces will not be getting narrow.



The traffic authorities should not allow of public transports to enter into the locations of residences, hospitals, and educational institutions violating their basic routes. The inter-districts transports will have no entrance in Dhaka city. In this connection, numbers of bus terminals could be increased around the city. We expect the upcoming metro rail, elevated expressway and bus rapid transit will bring a positive change to overcome the crippling traffic congestion through taking proper planning towards its coordination.



Mir Mahfuzul Haque is a Retired Professor of Management & Principal







Dhaka is the capital city of Bangladesh of about 20 million people in which extreme traffic congestion has been shown on a regular basis resulting in commuter frustration, environmental degradation, productivity loss and fuel wastage. Dhaka city is the only megacity of Bangladesh where no well-organized traffic management system exists albeit traffic management is a vital tool for improving the roadway capacity.The roadway capacity of Dhaka city has been getting reduced gradually due to poor institutional efficiency of the Traffic Department of DMP, a key agency of present traffic management system. The department involves in functioning control of traffic movement in the city like parking, lane discipline, footpath and pedestrian crossing with enforcing traffic rules ensuring road safety, investigating road accidents, storing data and the analyzing accidental data.Other agencies like DSCC and DNCC started operating traffic signals like Clean Air and Sustainable Environment (CASE) project under the World Bank through a small, sustainable traffic signal management system but came to not satisfied.In 2005, the government installed traffic signals at 100 key intersections in the city to modernize in improving traffic flow in order to alleviate congestion, to reduce pollution and GHG emissions. Subsequently in 2013, the government installed flexible coloured countdown timers' digitized machine as traffic signal alongside the set of lights at intersections. But the scientific system has gone to failure because of negligence of duties.The traffic personnel like to control vehicular movement raising hands. As a result, traffic congestions have been increased promptly. Later, solar panels have been added to empower the traffic signal lights but the new systems was neglected again and almost are found to be dysfunctional.Many vehicles keep parking inside or on streets from which unhealthy fumes are emanated resulting health injury and movement constraint of city pedestrians continuously. In the cases of going markets, educational institutions, hospitals and other locations, they waste huge times in the ways to workplaces and reciprocally coming back to their residences. School going children have been suffering as the same. At junction locations, common pedestrians make overcrowd by their malpractices like jaywalking, avoiding road crossing and over bridges. The situation raises question about discipline of vehicle and pedestrians' moving controlled management.Regularly, most of the time, both day and night, slow-moving vehicles like rickshaws, rickshaw vans, and push carts use to block and compete for space with buses, trucks, vans, and cars. On the other hand, auto-rickshaws and motorcycles cross lanes and often ride on footpath with impunity which is crucial hazardous for pedestrians and breaching of traffic law. But it is sorrowful that the concerned law enforcers remain reluctant to enforce strictly.Maximum public transports do malpractice stopping suddenly in the middle of the roads for disembarking passengers and picking up additional passengers breaching traffic law. Such practices create danger of collisions to accelerate accidents. Apparently; a bad instance has been established through the creation of illegal shops on pavements and also on road sides which are tremendous anomalies of traffic law. Such illegal encroachments make severe obstacle for moving common pedestrians on footpaths. By dint of road sides' occupation, road spaces have been getting narrower which cause road congestion. Both are unacceptable crucially.One US-based organization identified that apparently about 6% to 8% of the commuters in this city use private transports to reach their destination. They however occupy nearly 65% of the road space. On the other hand, public transports use about 10% of the road space, but carry about 60% of the commuters. The drainage system all over the city is completely inactive due to always filled up garbage. The concerned authorities are reluctant of cleaning regularly. So, scarce rainfall make deluge resulted traffic jam severely.Finally, some remedial measures could be recommended that Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) and related authorities have to take training about the digital signal operating system with CCTV cameras for applying in key intersections throughout the city. They should exempt thoroughly using hand signals. Only automated signalling system cannot solve the traffic disorder in Dhaka city. The concerned authorities should have to deal the whole mismanagement of traffic woes. They are to extend planning for parking management with removing occupation from footpath as well.CCTV cameras could be used at the main spots in the city in order to identify of unscrupulous and reckless activities of transports for materializing necessary legal action against its drivers and vehicle users. In this connection, the concerned authorities should have to inform drivers, vehicle users and common people through publicity so that they can perceive the importance of traffic management.All the drivers and vehicle users should have to hold national ID cards always in order to include them in CCTV cameras and central control process. Eventually, the concerned traffic authorities can identify them in every case meticulously. Then there is no way to breach any traffic law. Rather, they are to face law and order enforcement. The authorities should curtail defunct, obsolete, lapsed and date expired transports from the roads. They are to check license, NID cards regularly.The concerned traffic authorities as certain particular routes for particulars vehicles so that all vehicles use the routes strictly and the vehicles cannot enter into other routes without permission of the assigned law enforcers for which it may use different coloured vehicles for different routes. The assigned authorities should have to build more parking centres at the essential spots so that road spaces will not be getting narrow.The traffic authorities should not allow of public transports to enter into the locations of residences, hospitals, and educational institutions violating their basic routes. The inter-districts transports will have no entrance in Dhaka city. In this connection, numbers of bus terminals could be increased around the city. We expect the upcoming metro rail, elevated expressway and bus rapid transit will bring a positive change to overcome the crippling traffic congestion through taking proper planning towards its coordination.Mir Mahfuzul Haque is a Retired Professor of Management & Principal