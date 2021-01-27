Four US presidents skipped successors’ inauguration



Nizam Ahmed



Kamala Devi Harris made history as the first female, first Black and first South Asian vice president. She is an American politician and attorney who is the 49th and current vice president of the United States. She is the country's first female vice president, the highest-ranking female elected official in US history.



The absence of the outgoing President Donald Trump also could not harm the inauguration of the new President and his mate. Billions of people around the world remained glued to television sets to witness the swearing in of the President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.



Donald Trump skipped the inauguration and flew to Mar-a-Lago in Florida, showing disrespect to the country's political tradition, culminated in nearly 245 years of democratic practice. By not attending the inauguration of his successor and political rival Joe Biden, Trump joined just three other presidents who declined to participate in the symbolic transfer of power from one commander in chief to the next.



The first outgoing president to skip the inauguration of the incoming president was John Adams, the second US President. Adams left the White House at 4 am on March 4, 1801--the morning of President-elect Thomas Jefferson's inauguration--and left no reason why he didn't attend the event, according to the White House Historical Association.



"He may have wanted to avoid provoking violence between Federalists and Democratic-Republicans, as this was the first time the presidency was transferred to an opposing party," the association wrote. "He was also never formally invited by Jefferson and perhaps didn't want to impose."



John Quincy Adams, the sixth American president and son of the second, also did not participate in his successor's celebratory first day in office. John Quincy Adams moved into a Washington mansion in February and officially left the White House on March 3, 1829, the night before President-elect Andrew Jackson's inauguration, according to the association.



The 1828 election had been especially contentious and once arriving in Washington three weeks ahead of the inauguration, Jackson never reached out to Adams.



"Adams rightly saw Jackson's behavior as a deliberate snub and refused to attend the inauguration," the association's website stated.



It would be 40 years and nine inaugurations before another president would boycott his successor taking the oath of office.



In 1869, impeached President Andrew Johnson left the White House after Civil War hero President-elect Ulysses S Grant refused to share a carriage from the White House to the Capitol with Johnson.



Ulysses S Grant (born Hiram Ulysses Grant; April 27, 1822 - July 23, 1885) was an American soldier and politician who served as the 18th president of the United States from 1869 to 1877. Before his presidency, Grant led the Union Army as Commanding General of the United States Army in winning the American Civil War. As president, Grant was an effective civil rights executive who worked with the Radical Republicans during Reconstruction to protect African Americans and re-establish the public credit. He is credited with rebuilding the US Navy, which at the time lagged behind other world-power navies, such as those of Great Britain and Spain.



Karl Rove, the former deputy chief of staff and senior adviser for President George W Bush, wrote in The Wall Street Journal that there are similarities between Johnson and Trump. "In skipping his successor's inauguration, Mr Trump is acting selfishly, unwisely and unpatriotically. The US needs presidents to model good behaviour. It isn't even in Mr Trump's interest; Americans applaud people who are gracious in defeat and dislike sore losers," wrote Rove.



Also Trump became the first outgoing president to refuse to attend the inauguration of his successor since 1869. Other members of the Trump family, like daughter and Senior Adviser to the president, Ivanka Trump also did not attend.



Trump's decision to skip Biden's swearing-in ceremony came after weeks of his refusing to acknowledge that Biden had defeated him in the Nov 3 election.



Andrew Johnson (December 29, 1808 - July 31, 1875) was the 17th president of the US, serving from 1865 to 1869. Johnson's strong opposition to federally guaranteed rights for black Americans is widely criticized; he is regarded by many historians as one of the worst presidents in American history. A similar stain is likely to be accorded to Trump for instigating mob attack on the Capitol, dates before the end of his volatile tenure



Johnson returned to Tennessee after his presidency and gained some vindication when he was elected to the Senate in 1875, making him the only former president to serve in the Senate. He died five months into his term. Trump may have a similar controversial role soon as a real-estate businessman.



Joe Biden's Inauguration looked much different than those in years past, as his immediate predecessor Donald Trump and former President Jimmy Carter skipped the ceremonies. However, the duo had different reasons for skipping the Biden's inauguration.



By skipping Biden's inauguration, Trump broke apart from White House tradition and missed the ceremonial peaceful transfer of power. Trump instead held a farewell ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, the usual jumping-off point for Air Force One, in Maryland just outside Washington before his departure from the capital city.



Former President Jimmy Carter, who is the oldest living president at 96, announced that he would not attend. This is the first inauguration he has missed since his own, in 1977.



The Carters "have sent their best wishes to President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris and look forward to a successful administration," said a spokeswoman for the Carter Centre.



Carter has been extremely supportive of Biden in the past, but has stayed close to his home in Georgia during the pandemic.



The last time he travelled to DC for an official event was for the funeral of former President George H W Bush in 2018, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.



The writer is Business Editor,

The Daily Observer















