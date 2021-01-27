

Actions speak louder than words



We couldn't have agreed more.



Bangladesh is often referred to be on the firing line - being directly hit by global warming and other climactic disasters. However, adapting to the damage already done is as important as the process of reducing future losses and damages. And global adaptation actions taken so far yet remain negligible.



Despite limited worldwide collective actions, it's encouraging to note that Bangladesh has emerged as a global leader on locally developed adaptation measures. The country has also prepared a Bangladesh Delta Plan-2100 with support from the Netherlands.



Based on locally-led measures, as many as 789 projects worth $ 443 million have been initiated from our own Climate Change Trust Fund. Additionally, the government has planted 11.5 million saplings and launched a programme called "Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan". And that's not all; we are also promoting locally developed adaptation techniques and methods that can bring forth tangible solution for the vulnerable communities in different countries of the world.



The online international Climate Adaptation Summit (CAS) 2021, hosted by the Netherlands, convenes global leaders and local stakeholders. It is expected to see the launching of a comprehensive Adaptation Action Agenda that sets out clear commitments to deliver concrete new endeavours and partnerships to make the world more resilient to the effects of climate change.



The point, however, our planet is getting warmer, which has a growing impact on our societies and economies. We need to adapt to a new, more extreme climate. It's spot on this point where actions should be speaking louder than words. That said - Political will is the space where action starts, then follows the matter of funds.



It's good that the summit has created the first-ever dedicated platform of global leaders and local stakeholders - aimed at placing the world firmly on a pathway to accelerated climate adaptation and resilience.



Now the challenge for the platform is all about living up to its expectations. Most importantly, rich and poor countries must come together and work with equal zest to deliver concrete results on adaptation actions. This actuality is largely missing despite numerous climate accords, treaties, conferences and forums.



