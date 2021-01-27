Two associates of  PK Halder placed on remand

Two close associates of PK Halder were placed on a five-day remand each by a Dhaka court on Monday in a case filed for laundering Tk 70.82 crore.

The remanded associates are Uzzal Kumar Nandi, former chairman of People's Leasing and Financial Services Ltd (PLFS) and Rashedul Haque, former managing director of International Leasing and Financial Services Ltd (ILFS).

Prashanta Kumar Halder alias PK Halder is now in Canada after reportedly swindling out nearly Tk 3,600 crore.

Judge KM Imrul Kayes of Senior Special Judge's Court of Dhaka passed the order after Anti-Corruption Commission Deputy Director Gulshan Anwar, also Investigation Officer of the case, produced them before it with a five-day remand prayer each.

ACC officials interrogated them at the ACC office on Sunday afternoon and then they were held at Ramna Police Station.






















