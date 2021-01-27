

Betel leaf farmers get good prices at Kawkhali

This year, betel leaf cultivation has been good in this upazila for favourable weather, farming sources said.

In the last year, farmers suffered huge losses as cold and fog affected betel leaf orchards.

A betel leaf buyer Saiful Islam said, the increasing price of betel leaf is going beyond purchasing capacity of consumers. Many consumers have reduced consumption of betel leaf, he added.

He further said, betel leaf production has been bumper this year.

A number of growers in Kawkhali said, for the increased production and fair prices, the interest of farming betel leaf has increased among many. Despite losses in the last years, they are happy as they are getting good prices, he mentioned.

With increasing numbers of betel leaf orchards, unemployed youths in the locality are getting employment. More than 100 day-earning families are running well by working in betel leaf orchards.

A visit to different wholesale bazaars and retail markets in Kawkhali and nearby upazilas found betel leave selling at increased prices.

More than one wholesale trader said, one joura (96 pieces) of good quality betel leaf is selling at Tk 200-250 against previous price of Tk 180. Medium quality betel leaf is selling at Tk 150 per joura against previous Tk 120. Small-size betel leaf is selling at Tk 100 per joura against previous Tk 50.

Recently, betel leaves worth of lakh taka are bought to these bazaars from different parts of the country.

Traders from Dhaka, Khulna, Chandpur and different areas come to purchase betel leaves from these bazaars. After purchasing, they take these to their respective areas.

Upazila Agriculture Extension Officer Ripon Chandra Bhadra said, 105 hectares of land have been brought under betel leaf cultivation in Kawkhali. There are 655 betel leaf orchards in the upazila.

Local agriculture office is providing all necessary assistance to betel leaf farmers. KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR, Jan 26: Farmers are happy over getting fair prices of betel leaves in Kawkhali Upazila of the district.This year, betel leaf cultivation has been good in this upazila for favourable weather, farming sources said.In the last year, farmers suffered huge losses as cold and fog affected betel leaf orchards.A betel leaf buyer Saiful Islam said, the increasing price of betel leaf is going beyond purchasing capacity of consumers. Many consumers have reduced consumption of betel leaf, he added.He further said, betel leaf production has been bumper this year.A number of growers in Kawkhali said, for the increased production and fair prices, the interest of farming betel leaf has increased among many. Despite losses in the last years, they are happy as they are getting good prices, he mentioned.With increasing numbers of betel leaf orchards, unemployed youths in the locality are getting employment. More than 100 day-earning families are running well by working in betel leaf orchards.A visit to different wholesale bazaars and retail markets in Kawkhali and nearby upazilas found betel leave selling at increased prices.More than one wholesale trader said, one joura (96 pieces) of good quality betel leaf is selling at Tk 200-250 against previous price of Tk 180. Medium quality betel leaf is selling at Tk 150 per joura against previous Tk 120. Small-size betel leaf is selling at Tk 100 per joura against previous Tk 50.Recently, betel leaves worth of lakh taka are bought to these bazaars from different parts of the country.Traders from Dhaka, Khulna, Chandpur and different areas come to purchase betel leaves from these bazaars. After purchasing, they take these to their respective areas.Upazila Agriculture Extension Officer Ripon Chandra Bhadra said, 105 hectares of land have been brought under betel leaf cultivation in Kawkhali. There are 655 betel leaf orchards in the upazila.Local agriculture office is providing all necessary assistance to betel leaf farmers.