Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 27 January, 2021, 1:57 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest One shot dead in clash between supporters of 2 candidates       
Home Countryside

Betel leaf farmers get good prices at Kawkhali

Published : Wednesday, 27 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Our Correspondent

Betel leaf farmers get good prices at Kawkhali

Betel leaf farmers get good prices at Kawkhali

KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR, Jan 26: Farmers are happy over getting fair prices of betel leaves in Kawkhali Upazila of the district.
This year, betel leaf cultivation has been good in this upazila for favourable weather, farming sources said.
In the last year, farmers suffered huge losses as cold and fog affected betel leaf orchards.
A betel leaf buyer Saiful Islam said, the increasing price of betel leaf is going beyond purchasing capacity of consumers. Many  consumers have reduced consumption of betel leaf, he added.
He further said, betel leaf production has been bumper this year.
A number of growers in Kawkhali said, for the increased production and fair prices, the interest of farming betel leaf has increased among many. Despite losses in the last years, they are happy as they are getting good prices, he mentioned.
With increasing numbers of betel leaf orchards, unemployed youths in the locality are getting employment. More than 100 day-earning families are running well by working in betel leaf orchards.
A visit to different wholesale bazaars and retail markets in Kawkhali and nearby upazilas found betel leave selling at increased prices.
More than one wholesale trader said, one joura (96 pieces) of good quality betel leaf is selling at Tk 200-250 against previous price of Tk 180. Medium quality betel leaf is selling at Tk 150 per joura against previous Tk 120. Small-size betel leaf is selling at Tk 100 per joura against previous Tk 50.
Recently, betel leaves worth of lakh taka are bought to these bazaars from different parts of the country.
Traders from Dhaka, Khulna, Chandpur and different areas come to purchase betel leaves from these bazaars. After purchasing, they take these to their respective areas.
Upazila Agriculture Extension Officer Ripon Chandra Bhadra said, 105 hectares of land have been brought under betel leaf cultivation in Kawkhali.  There are 655 betel leaf orchards in the upazila.
Local agriculture office is providing all necessary assistance to betel leaf farmers.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Betel leaf farmers get good prices at Kawkhali
2 more die of corona in Rajshahi Di
Two to die in Kishoreganj for killing man
Indian rice enters country
Three killed in road accidents
Elderly man nabbed for ‘sexually harassing women, girls’
Municipal roads at Char Fasson turn deplorable
Bumper turmeric production in Rajshahi


Latest News
'Demon Slayer' overtakes 'Spirited Away' to become Japan's biggest box office hit ever
Covid-19 vaccination: PM discloses list of vaccine recipients
New warning system in Bangladesh to tackle rising landslide risk
Two-thirds of world see 'climate emergency': UN survey
One shot dead in clash between supporters of 2 candidates
Journalist Lutful Haque no more
Hasne Alam appointed DMD of Mercantile Bank
Pecuniary jurisdiction of lower court judges raised; Bill passed
CCC polls: BNP agents beaten, drove out from centres: Shahadat Hossain
3 motorcyclists killed in Dinajpur road accident
Most Read News
Proper measures to take for reopening the schools
HSC results: Gazette notification published
Reopening of educational institutions
2 chargesheets submitted against 'Golden Monir'
One killed in Ukhiya Rohingya camp gunfight
'Educational institutions will reopen 1st or 2nd week of Feb'
First Navy chief captain Nurul Haque dies
Virus and security make Pakistan a tough tour, says Boucher
US President Joe Biden & hope for a new global dimension
Humayun Kabir Khandaker new EC secretary
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft