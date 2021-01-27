2 more die of corona in Rajshahi Di

Video
Wednesday, 27 January, 2021
Published : Wednesday, 27 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Jan 26: Two more people died of coronavirus in the division on Saturday.
With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 387 here.
Meanwhile, 13 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 25,122 in the division.
Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder confirmed the information on Sunday noon.
He said the highest 242 patients have, so far, died in Bogura while 54 died in Rajshahi.
Apart from this, 14 people died in Chapainawabganj, 26 in Naogaon, 12 in Natore, 10 in Joypurhat, 17 in Sirajganj and 11 in Pabna districts.
Among the total infected, 23,334 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus and 2,935 are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals in the division.


