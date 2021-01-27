Video
latest One shot dead in clash between supporters of 2 candidates       
Home Countryside

Two to die in Kishoreganj for killing man

Published : Wednesday, 27 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Our Correspondent

KISHOREGANJ, Jan 26:  A court here on Monday sentenced two persons to death for killing a man in 2014.
The condemned convicts are Sumona Begum alias Shila, 30, and her former husband Nazrul Islam, 38.
Kishoreganj Additional District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Abdur Rahim also fined them Tk 2 lakh each.
According to the prosecution, Sumona called Nobi Hossain to her rented house on December 21, 2014, where the convicts slaughtered Nobi and cut him into six pieces.
They, later, hid the pieces in different places of Bhoirb Upazila in the district.  
The next day, the victim's wife Bilkis Begum filed a murder case with the Bhairab Police Station. Investigation Officer SI Md Nazrul Islam of CID submitted chargesheet on January 21, 2016, against four persons.
Two other accused were acquitted as their guilt was not proved while Sumona was tried in absentia.


