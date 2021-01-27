Indian rice enters country

CHAPAINAWABGANJ, Jan 26: Since the country's rice market has been witnessing an unusually high price, the government has decided to import rice from India to mitigate the sufferings of common people.

In order to keep the market stable, 1,216 metric tons (MT) of rice have entered Bangladesh through Sonamsjid Land Port on board 31 trucks till Saturday.

During the last three days, Messrs Tasnim Enterprise, Nazrul Auto Rice Mill and Ghosh Enterprise have imported 1,216 MT rice from India through Sonamasjid Land Port.

The varieties of rice are Non-Basmati, Swarna, Ratna, and Aus.

The Indian trucks loaded with rice entered the Panama Yard after their release by the Sonamasjid Customs Authorities.

On Thursday, five trucks loaded with Indian rice entered the Panama Yard.

On Friday and Saturday, 24 and 2 trucks respectively entered the Panama Yard with Indian rice.

Officials concerned said they are expecting that rice imported by other importers from India would enter through Sonamasjid Land Port within the next two to three days.

If the imported rice reaches the wholesale markets in different parts of the country, prices will substantially go down, the officials added.















