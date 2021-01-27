Three killed in road accidents

At least three people including a woman were killed in separate road accidents in two districts- Dinajpur and Munshiganj, on Monday.

DINAJPUR: Two motorcyclists were killed as a pickup van hit the vehicle at Hakimpur Upazila in the district on Monday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Nazrul Islam, 50, and Sakhawat Hossain, 24, residents of Moksedpur Banialpara of Badarganj Upazila in Rangpur District.

Locals said a pickup van coming from the opposite direction hit the motorcycle carrying the duo in Boadarer Nownapara area around 1:45pm, leaving them dead on the spot.

Police recovered the bodies from the spot, confirmed Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) of Hakimpur Police Station Mostafizur Rahman.

GAZARIA, MUNSHIGANJ: A passer-by was killed and another injured after a bus veered off the road and hit them in Gazaria Upazila of the district on Monday evening.

The deceased was identified as Asma Akter, 35, wife of Md Masud Mia, a resident of Goalgaon Village under Hosendi Union in the upazila.

Locals said a Cumilla-bound bus ran over them on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Jamaldi area around 6 pm after its driver lost control over the steering, leaving Asma dead on the spot and another passer-by injured.

Gazaria highway police outpost in-charge Md Salah Uddin confirmed the matter.























