Wednesday, 27 January, 2021
Home Countryside

Elderly man nabbed for ‘sexually harassing women, girls’

Published : Wednesday, 27 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Jan 26: Police have arrested a 62-year-old-man on charge of sexually harassing women and girls in broad daylight on the streets in the city pretending him as beggar.
Accused Enamul Haque is a resident of Kalinagar village of Manda Upazila of Naogaon.
Boalia police arrested Bulu from Shaheb-Bazar Zero-Point area in the city on Sunday night after a video clip went viral on different social media.
One Saidul Islam Dulal noticed that the accused intentionally was touching women and girls inappropriately pretending to beg from them in Shaheb-Bazar area on Sunday afternoon.
He secretly captured a video of around eight-minute long and posted it on his Facebook and it went viral within a short period of time.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Boalia Model Police Station Nibaran Chandra Barman said during initial questioning, it was known that he is the father of two and live in a rented house near Shah Makhdum College in Rajshahi with his family.
One of the victims filed a case in this connection, said the OC


