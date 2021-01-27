Municipal roads at Char Fasson turn deplorable



CHAR FASSON, BHOLA, Jan 26: A total of 90 kilometre (km) roads in Char Fasson Upazila of the district are in deplorable condition.

Numerous puddles and potholes have been created on these roads. Commuters are witnessing serous communication disruption. Accidents are occurring almost every day.

The Sadar Hospital road is so worse of these.

Besides, about 50 km pucca roads in the municipal area are also in bad condition. Poura dwellers are suffering most.

According to the municipal office sources, the total road stretch in the Pourasabha is 90 km. Of these, 50 km are metalised.

The remaining 40 km roads will be metalised, and the broken pucca roads will be repaired.

Under the outskirt infrastructure development project, an allocation of about Tk 150 crore is waiting for approval.

A visit found the deplorable conditions in Hospital road, Mandartali Khalparh road, Chameli Para, Janu Munsi Chaomohani, Aslampur-Pourasabha Simana road, Haribari-Mollabari and in more other roads.

Most of the roads in the municipal area have dived to the municipal canal.

Besides, one side of the Launch Station road in Janata Bazar area has also dived down to the canal.

Some locals including ex-commissioner Samsuddin said, due to the numerous holes in the hospital road, accidents are taking place daily.

Upazila Health Officer Shovan Kumar Vosak said, the broken hospital road is also creating traffic jam. Moribund and carrying woman patients have to witness critical trouble.

He said, upazila nirbahi officer failed in several attempts to remove traffic jam in the road.

Later, he informed it to the Poura mayor. The mayor has given assurance of repairing the road quickly.

A teacher, Aminul Islam, in Pourasabha said, the traffic jam in the municipal area is taking place due to mismanagement of the administration.

There is no head ach of none in this regard, said one rickshaw-puller Abu Sufian. 'But we have to receive a toll receipt of Tk 20 after entering the Poura area, he mentioned.

One Aslam Babul of Ward No 2 said, they are suffering for traffic jam. They have to pay extra fare to rickshaw pullers and auto-rickshaw drivers.

Councillor of Ward No 4 Aktar Hossain said, in his area, five km roads including 610 metres of Nawab Sirajuddaula road, 915 metres of Uttar-Dakkhin Bhadrapara road will have to be repaired. Besides, 610 metres of muddy roads will also have to be metalised. And, five km roads will have to be made newly.

Councillor of Ward No 7 Tarikul Islam said, in his area, six-seven km roads including Matin Road, Shamim road, Khaliparh Bhasani Road, Nuru Munsi road, and Khalifa road will have to be repaired.

Recently, a tender has been invited to repair these roads. Mayor Badal Krishna Debnath said, Poura dwellers are paying all types of taxes.

"Hoping that the project will be passed soon," he added.





