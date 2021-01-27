Bumper turmeric production in Rajshahi



The photo shows farmers taking of their turmeric. photo: observer

Being inspired by fair prices, farmers brought more lands under the turmeric cultivation. This year's bumper yielding was also promoted by favourable weather.

At present, farmers and traders in the upazila are busy with harvesting, selling and processing activities.

In the absence of a government-managing seed preservation centre in the upazila, farmers have demanded a permanent seed preservation centre.

Nazim Uddin, farmer in Kushbariya Village of the upazila, said, he cultivated turmeric in his mango orchard. His turmeric produced good yield in shaded land of his garden.

Biraj Uddin in Hamidkura Village said, he couldn't cultivate turmeric in more lands this year due to high priced seeds.

If the government takes necessary steps to save seeds in the future, many farmers will be interested to cultivate turmeric, he suggested.

Acting Agricultural Officer in the upazila Samimul Islam said turmeric has been cultivated in 650 hectares of land this year with a production target of 10,000 tonnes in the upazila.

Raised ground and shade place are good for cultivation of turmeric, he added.







