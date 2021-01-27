Two more arrested in Sirajganj

SIRAJGANJ, Jan 26: Two more persons have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the murder of newly-elected councillor Tariqul Islam Khan in the district on Sunday.

The arrested persons are Ashiqur Rahman Imon, 21, and Mahbub Hasan Bandhan, 20, residents of Shahednagar area under Sirajganj Municipality.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sirajganj Sadar Police Station Bahauddin Faruki said police arrested them from Mohanpur area in Ullapara Upazila of the district.

During initial questioning, they confessed to their involvement in the killing, said OC Faruki.

However, they were sent to jail after giving statement before a court.

Six accused have been arrested, so far, in connection with the murder case.

Meanwhile, police are trying to arrest the prime accused defeated councillor candidate and Ward No. 6 Awami League General Secretary Shahadat Hossain Buddin, the OC added.





















