50 detained on different charges in five districts

A total of 50 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in five districts- Noakhali, Joypurhat, Bogura, Rajshahi and Bagerhat, in three days.

NOAKHALI: Police detained a woman along with 130 bottles of phensedyl syrup at Sonaimuri Upazila in district early Monday.

Detained Peyera Begum, 45, is a resident of Sonapur Union in the upazila.

On information, a team of police checked Dhaka-bound buses at early hours.

Later, they recovered the contraband syrup inside a bag from a bus of Ekushe Express and detained the bag's owner Peyera.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sonaimuri Police Station (PS) Gias Uddin said a case was filed with the PS under the Narcotics Control Act.

JOYPURHAT: Police, in a drive, arrested six members of an easy-bike snatching gang from Sadar Upazila in the district on Sunday night.

The arrested people are: Azizul Haqim Bacchu alias Rana, 19, Munna, 19, Mostakim Hossain, 19, Sohel Rana, 20, Alama Iqbal Asif, 18, and Abdullah, 18.

Police sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law-enforcers conducted a drive in Jamalganj Pakarmatha area on the Joypurhat-Akkelpur Road at night and arrested them.

Police also recovered two stolen easy-bikes from their possession during the drive.

Joypurhat PS OC AKM Alamgir Jahan confirmed the matter, adding that a case was filed in this connection.

NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: Police arrested a fugitive robber of Nandigram Upazila from Dhaka on Sunday.

Arrested Helal Hossain Helanchi, 50, is an accused in nine cases. He is the son of Gomer Munshi, a resident of Ridhail Village under Burail Union in the upazila.

Nandigram PS OC Kamrul Islam said on information, a team of the law-enforcers arrested Helanchi from Mirpur Sapra Mosque area in Dhaka in the morning.

He was a warranted criminal.

However, the arrested was sent to jail on Monday noon following a court order, the OC added.

RAJSHAHI: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives from Saturday till Sunday morning, arrested 40 people on different charges in the city.

RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Sadar) Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the matter on Sunday.

Of the arrestees, 9 had arrest warrant, eight were drug addicts and the rest 23 were arrested on different charges.

Legal action has been taken against the detainees, the official added.

BAGERHAT: DB police detained two poachers with 19 deer hides in Sharankhola Upazila of the district early Saturday.

The detained persons are Md Elias Hawlader, 35, a resident of Rajoir Village in Sharankhola Upazila, and Mohammad Monirul Islam Sheikh, 48, of Bhardapara area in Sadar Upazila of the district.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Pankaj Chandra Roy confirmed the matter at a press briefing in the afternoon.

He said acting on a tip-off, a team of DB police conducted a drive at Monir's house adjacent to Rayenda Bus Stand at early and detained them.

The arrested will be produced before a court after filing of a case against them, the SP added.















