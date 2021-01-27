Diamond jubilee in profession of Editor Maksud celebrated

RANGAMATI, Jan 26: The 50-year career in journalism of Dainik Giridarpan Editor AKM Maksud Ahmmed was celebrated in Rajastali Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.

In this connection a function was arranged by Rajastali Upazila Press Club (RUPC) in the conference room of the Upazila Parishad.

Presided over by Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Sheikh Sadek, it was attended by Rajastali Upazila Parishad Chairman Ubach Marma as chief guest. Rangamati District Parishad member Neuching Marma was present as guest of honour.

President of Rangamati Press Club Shakhawat Hossain Rubel, General Secretary Anwar Al Haq, Rajstali Upazila Vice-Chairmen Aungnuching Marma and Uchsin Marma, OC of Rajastali Police Station Mafzal Ahammad Khan were present as special guests.

The function was moderated by RUPC President Md Azgar Ali Khan.

Later, a crest and certificate were given to Editor Maksud Ahmmed.






















