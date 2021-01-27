Temperature continues to fall at Tentulia



A winter morning in Tentulia Upazila. photo: observer

On Monday at 9am, 9.6 degree Celsius temperature was recorded, according to sources at the Met office.

According to sources, dew is dropping with fog for whole night. Chilling cold is continuing.

On Saturday evening to morning, thick fog braced all areas and roads.

The cooling has been continuing since December. Border people are fighting with cold.

To survive on the cold, common people are trying on different options. Of them, low-income group people are suffering the most. Some are making straw fire on yard or in oven to keep themselves warm.

In haats and bazaars, people were seen purchasing warm clothes within their capacities. Footpath traders are attracting customers with warm clothes at Tk 20 to 100 per piece. Crowd of low-income people was seen in footpath shops.

On Monday, low-income group people were seen going to their respective work fields. Bitter cold could not make them refraining from work. Some were seen going to the Mahananda River to lift stones, some seen going to tea estates, and some seen going to day-working. Working women were also seen going to stone sites.

To manage day's meals for their families, they are continuing their works despite strong cold.

Crowding of patients infected by influenza, cough, fever, and pneumonia was seen in the Upazila Health Complex.

Physiotherapy physician of the hospital Dr. SM Shameem was seen advising patients to abide by health guidelines.

Acting officer of weather monitoring cell in Tentulia Rasel Shah said, country's lowest temperature was recorded at 9.6 degree Celsius in Tentulia on Monday at 9am against Sunday's 11.7.





