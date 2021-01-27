Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 27 January, 2021, 1:56 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest One shot dead in clash between supporters of 2 candidates       
Home Countryside

Temperature continues to fall at Tentulia

Patients with cold-related diseases throng health complex

Published : Wednesday, 27 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Our Correspondent

A winter morning in Tentulia Upazila. photo: observer

A winter morning in Tentulia Upazila. photo: observer

TENTULIA, PANCHAGARH, Jan 26: Thick fog is not receding in Tentulia Upazila of the district, and temperature continues to fall everyday.
 On Monday at 9am, 9.6 degree Celsius temperature was recorded,  according to sources at the Met office.  
According to sources, dew is dropping with fog for whole night.  Chilling cold is continuing.
On Saturday evening to morning, thick fog braced all areas and roads.
The cooling has been continuing since December. Border people are fighting with cold.
To survive on the cold, common people are trying on different options. Of them, low-income group people are suffering the most. Some are making straw fire on yard or in oven to keep themselves warm.
In haats and bazaars, people were seen purchasing warm clothes within their capacities. Footpath traders are attracting customers with warm clothes at Tk 20 to 100 per piece. Crowd of low-income people was  seen in footpath shops.
On Monday, low-income group people were seen going to their respective work fields. Bitter cold could not make them refraining from work. Some were seen going to the Mahananda River to lift stones, some seen going to tea estates, and some seen going to day-working. Working women were also seen going to stone sites.
To manage day's meals for their families, they are continuing their  works despite strong cold.
Crowding of patients infected by influenza, cough, fever, and pneumonia was seen in the Upazila Health Complex.
Physiotherapy physician of the hospital Dr. SM Shameem was seen advising patients to abide by health guidelines.
    Acting officer of weather monitoring cell in Tentulia Rasel Shah said, country's lowest temperature was recorded at 9.6 degree Celsius in Tentulia on Monday at 9am against Sunday's 11.7.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Betel leaf farmers get good prices at Kawkhali
2 more die of corona in Rajshahi Di
Two to die in Kishoreganj for killing man
Indian rice enters country
Three killed in road accidents
Elderly man nabbed for ‘sexually harassing women, girls’
Municipal roads at Char Fasson turn deplorable
Bumper turmeric production in Rajshahi


Latest News
'Demon Slayer' overtakes 'Spirited Away' to become Japan's biggest box office hit ever
Covid-19 vaccination: PM discloses list of vaccine recipients
New warning system in Bangladesh to tackle rising landslide risk
Two-thirds of world see 'climate emergency': UN survey
One shot dead in clash between supporters of 2 candidates
Journalist Lutful Haque no more
Hasne Alam appointed DMD of Mercantile Bank
Pecuniary jurisdiction of lower court judges raised; Bill passed
CCC polls: BNP agents beaten, drove out from centres: Shahadat Hossain
3 motorcyclists killed in Dinajpur road accident
Most Read News
Proper measures to take for reopening the schools
HSC results: Gazette notification published
Reopening of educational institutions
2 chargesheets submitted against 'Golden Monir'
One killed in Ukhiya Rohingya camp gunfight
'Educational institutions will reopen 1st or 2nd week of Feb'
First Navy chief captain Nurul Haque dies
Virus and security make Pakistan a tough tour, says Boucher
US President Joe Biden & hope for a new global dimension
Humayun Kabir Khandaker new EC secretary
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft