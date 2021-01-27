Video
Wednesday, 27 January, 2021
latest One shot dead in clash between supporters of 2 candidates       
Home Foreign News

News in brief

Palestinian knife attacker killed

Published : Wednesday, 27 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

JERUSALEM, Jan 26: A knife-wielding Palestinian who attempted to stab Israeli soldiers near Nablus in the occupied West Bank was shot dead on Tuesday, the Israeli army and the Palestinian health ministry said.
In a statement, the army said that troops at a West Bank military post "spotted an assailant who attempted to stab two (Israeli) soldiers".
"One of the soldiers blocked the assailant's multiple stabbing attacks and the commander of the troops who was at the scene fired towards the assailant and neutralised him."
The statement added that Israeli forces suffered no casualties, while an army spokesperson told AFP that the alleged attacker had been killed.
The Palestinian health ministry confirmed that "a citizen" had been shot dead by the "occupation forces."     -AFP



