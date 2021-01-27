Dutch police arrest nearly 200

THE HAGUE, Jan 26: Dutch police arrested at least 184 rioters after protests against a coronavirus curfew turned violent for a third night, police said Tuesday, in the worst unrest to hit the Netherlands in four decades.

At least 10 police officers were injured in the latest clashes, which left a trail of looted shops and burned cars in cities including Rotterdam, Amsterdam and The Hague on Monday night.

While a majority of Dutch people have peacefully observed the country's first curfew since World War II, the riots have spread since the 9:00pm to 4:30am restriction came into effect on Saturday.

"We can confirm that at least 184 arrests were made," police spokesman Sherlo Esajas told AFP. Police added that more arrests could follow. -AFP







