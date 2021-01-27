Merkel invites Biden to Germany

BERLIN, Jan 26: Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday invited US President Joe Biden to visit Germany "as soon as the pandemic situation allows," her spokesman said, in their first phone call since the Democrat took office.

In what appeared to be a markedly warm call compared to her conversations with Biden's predecessor Donald Trump, Merkel and the new US leader also underlined the importance of working together in the fight against Covid-19.

"The chancellor and the American president agree that stronger international efforts were needed to deal with the coronavirus pandemic," said Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert in a statement.

On that note, she welcomed Biden's decision to reverse Trump's decision last July to pull the United States out of the World Health Organization -- even as the pandemic was raging. -AFP





