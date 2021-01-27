Xi Jinping warns Davos forum against ‘new Cold War’

PARIS, Jan 26: Chinese President Xi Jinping warned global leaders at an all-virtual Davos forum Monday against starting a "new Cold War" while he championed multilateralism.

Representing the only major economy to record economic growth last year, Xi presented himself as the defender of multilateralism, as he did at the same forum four years ago when Donald Trump was about to assume the US presidency.

Without naming the United States, Xi seemed to have a message for Trump's successor Joe Biden, who entered the White House just a few days ago, but who is not addressing the annual World Economic Forum (WEF).

"To build small cliques or start a new Cold War, to reject, threaten or intimidate others... will only push the world into division," Xi told the world's political and economic elite as the Biden administration plans to revitalise global alliances to counter China's growing influence.

Trump had chosen open confrontation and verbal attacks, without tangible results for the enormous US trade deficit with China.

Though Biden may be dismantling one by one the controversial measures of the Trump era, he has nonetheless signalled the United States will closely look out for its own interests.

An executive order is to give US companies and products priority in contracting with the federal government as part of an overall plan to save industrial jobs by increasing investments in factories and workers.

Meanwhile, European leaders presented agendas of their own at the WEF -- normally held in the Swiss ski resort of Davos but taking place virtually this year because of the pandemic.

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier defended a controversial accord signed by the European Union and China in late December to provide increased mutual market access.

The deal duplicates "a lot of the arrangements that the US already has with China," Altmaier said.

Herbert Diess, head of the German auto giant Volkswagen, which has several plants in China, noted that the country represented a great opportunity for European companies.

But some members of the European Parliament and activist groups say the accord should be contingent on Beijing's ratifying international conventions banning forced labour. -AFP











