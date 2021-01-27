Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 27 January, 2021, 1:56 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest One shot dead in clash between supporters of 2 candidates       
Home Foreign News

Xi Jinping warns Davos forum against ‘new Cold War’

Published : Wednesday, 27 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

PARIS, Jan 26: Chinese President Xi Jinping warned global leaders at an all-virtual Davos forum Monday against starting a "new Cold War" while he championed multilateralism.
Representing the only major economy to record economic growth last year, Xi presented himself as the defender of multilateralism, as he did at the same forum four years ago when Donald Trump was about to assume the US presidency.  
Without naming the United States, Xi seemed to have a message for Trump's successor Joe Biden, who entered the White House just a few days ago, but who is not addressing the annual World Economic Forum (WEF).
"To build small cliques or start a new Cold War, to reject, threaten or intimidate others... will only push the world into division," Xi told the world's political and economic elite as the Biden administration plans to revitalise global alliances to counter China's growing influence.
Trump had chosen open confrontation and verbal attacks, without tangible results for the enormous US trade deficit with China.
Though Biden may be dismantling one by one the controversial measures of the Trump era, he has nonetheless signalled the United States will closely look out for its own interests.
An executive order is to give US companies and products priority in contracting with the federal government as part of an overall plan to save industrial jobs by increasing investments in factories and workers.
Meanwhile, European leaders presented agendas of their own at the WEF -- normally held in the Swiss ski resort of Davos but taking place virtually this year because of the pandemic.
German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier defended a controversial accord signed by the European Union and China in late December to provide increased mutual market access.
The deal duplicates "a lot of the arrangements that the US already has with China," Altmaier said.
Herbert Diess, head of the German auto giant Volkswagen, which has several plants in China, noted that the country represented a great opportunity for European companies.
But some members of the European Parliament and activist groups say the accord should be contingent on Beijing's ratifying international conventions banning forced labour.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Palestinian knife attacker killed
Dutch police arrest nearly 200
Merkel invites Biden to Germany
Xi Jinping warns Davos forum against ‘new Cold War’
Blast shakes Riyadh three days after projectile intercepted
Biden overturns Trump ban on transgender US troops
Italy PM quits to seek new govt as pandemic rages
India and China suffer new casualties in border flare-up


Latest News
'Demon Slayer' overtakes 'Spirited Away' to become Japan's biggest box office hit ever
Covid-19 vaccination: PM discloses list of vaccine recipients
New warning system in Bangladesh to tackle rising landslide risk
Two-thirds of world see 'climate emergency': UN survey
One shot dead in clash between supporters of 2 candidates
Journalist Lutful Haque no more
Hasne Alam appointed DMD of Mercantile Bank
Pecuniary jurisdiction of lower court judges raised; Bill passed
CCC polls: BNP agents beaten, drove out from centres: Shahadat Hossain
3 motorcyclists killed in Dinajpur road accident
Most Read News
Proper measures to take for reopening the schools
HSC results: Gazette notification published
Reopening of educational institutions
2 chargesheets submitted against 'Golden Monir'
One killed in Ukhiya Rohingya camp gunfight
'Educational institutions will reopen 1st or 2nd week of Feb'
First Navy chief captain Nurul Haque dies
Virus and security make Pakistan a tough tour, says Boucher
US President Joe Biden & hope for a new global dimension
Humayun Kabir Khandaker new EC secretary
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft