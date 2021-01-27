Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 27 January, 2021, 1:55 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest One shot dead in clash between supporters of 2 candidates       
Home Foreign News

Italy PM quits to seek new govt as pandemic rages

Published : Wednesday, 27 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

ROME, Jan 26: Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte resigned Tuesday in the hope of forming a new government after weeks of turmoil in his ruling coalition, leaving Italy rudderless as it battles the deadly coronavirus pandemic.
He tendered his resignation to President Sergio Mattarella, the ultimate arbiter of Italian political crises, who invited him to stay on in a caretaker capacity pending discussions on what happens next.
The uneasy coalition that has led Italy since September 2019 was fatally weakened earlier this month by the withdrawal of former premier Matteo Renzi's small but crucial Italia Viva party.
Ahead of a key vote in parliament this week that he looked set to lose, Conte informed his cabinet on Tuesday that he would quit in what supporters said was a move to form a new government.
After the meeting with Mattarella, a spokesman for the president said he "reserves the right to decide (what to do next) and invited the government to stay in office in a caretaker capacity".
Mattarella will open discussions with party leaders on Wednesday afternoon which are likely to lead into Thursday -- leaving a vacuum at the top of the eurozone's third largest economy at a crucial time.
Italy was the first European country to face the full force of the Covid-19 pandemic and has since suffered badly, with the economy plunged into recession and deaths still rising by around 400 a day.
Parts of the country remain under partial lockdown, the vaccination programme has slowed and a deadline is looming to agree plans to spend billions of euros in European Union recovery funds.
Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, one of the leaders of the populist Five Star Movement (M5S), the largest in parliament, earlier said it was time to rally around Conte.
"The country is going through one of its worst ever periods due to the pandemic," he tweeted late Monday. "Now we need unity, we all have to gather around Giuseppe Conte."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Palestinian knife attacker killed
Dutch police arrest nearly 200
Merkel invites Biden to Germany
Xi Jinping warns Davos forum against ‘new Cold War’
Blast shakes Riyadh three days after projectile intercepted
Biden overturns Trump ban on transgender US troops
Italy PM quits to seek new govt as pandemic rages
India and China suffer new casualties in border flare-up


Latest News
'Demon Slayer' overtakes 'Spirited Away' to become Japan's biggest box office hit ever
Covid-19 vaccination: PM discloses list of vaccine recipients
New warning system in Bangladesh to tackle rising landslide risk
Two-thirds of world see 'climate emergency': UN survey
One shot dead in clash between supporters of 2 candidates
Journalist Lutful Haque no more
Hasne Alam appointed DMD of Mercantile Bank
Pecuniary jurisdiction of lower court judges raised; Bill passed
CCC polls: BNP agents beaten, drove out from centres: Shahadat Hossain
3 motorcyclists killed in Dinajpur road accident
Most Read News
Proper measures to take for reopening the schools
HSC results: Gazette notification published
Reopening of educational institutions
2 chargesheets submitted against 'Golden Monir'
One killed in Ukhiya Rohingya camp gunfight
'Educational institutions will reopen 1st or 2nd week of Feb'
First Navy chief captain Nurul Haque dies
Virus and security make Pakistan a tough tour, says Boucher
US President Joe Biden & hope for a new global dimension
Humayun Kabir Khandaker new EC secretary
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft