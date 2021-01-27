Video
Wednesday, 27 January, 2021
Foreign News

India and China suffer new casualties in border flare-up

Published : Wednesday, 27 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM

NEW DELHI, Jan 26: Indian and Chinese troops clashed anew on their contested Himalayan border, resulting in injuries on both sides, officials said Monday, highlighting the fraught state of relations between the giant nuclear-armed neighbours.
The fighting on January 20 came six months after a pitched battle which left at least 20 Indian troops dead as well as an unknown number of Chinese casualties.
The world's two most populous nations have since become embroiled in a diplomatic showdown over their geographical and political differences.
India's military played down the latest skirmish as a "minor face-off" at Naku La pass, which connects Sikkim state with Tibet on the Chinese side.
An Indian military statement said the clash was "resolved by local commanders as per established protocols". Government sources said five Indian troops and 15 Chinese forces were injured when a Chinese patrol was forced back.
China's foreign ministry, however, said it had "no information" on the incident.
Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Chinese troops "dedicated themselves to safeguarding the peace and tranquillity" of the border region.
"China urges India to work in the same direction," he added.
China's defence ministry said in a joint statement with their Indian counterparts released later on Monday that the ninth round of disengagement talks -- which have been held since mid-last year -- were "positive", but did not address the latest incident.
The two sides "agreed to push for an early disengagement of the frontline troops" at their shared border in the western Himalayas, it said.
There have been no signs that either side is ready to back down following previous talks.
Details of the latest clash emerged on the eve of India's Republic Day, when the country shows off its latest military hardware at a parade in the capital.
Hand-to-hand fighting between 150 soldiers at Naku La in May also set off tensions. About 10 troops from each side were injured. The use of firearms by border patrols is banned under a bilateral agreement.
In June, troops fought with fists and wooden clubs in the Galwan valley of Ladakh region, leaving dozens dead. China has only acknowledged that it suffered casualties.
A number of the Indian troops killed were to receive posthumous gallantry awards on Republic Day on Tuesday, including patrol leader Colonel Santosh Babu, who was awarded the country's second-highest medal for bravery -- the Mahavir Chakra.    -AFP


