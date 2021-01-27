Video
Home Sports

BHF mourns death of former hockey player Anwar

Published : Wednesday, 27 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

The Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF) expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of former hockey player and former BHF member Anwar Hossain Khan who breathed his last on Monday last evening due to cardiac arrest at the age of 75, said a BHF press release on Tuesday.
He was survived by his wife, two sons and host of relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death.
Anwar began his hockey career in 1961 participating through the Victoria Sporting Club. He used to participate regularly on behalf of Sonali Bank in 1963. also represented the East Pakistan hockey team in the then Pakistan Hockey Tournament and after the post-independence he took part in the national hockey league in 1974-75 on behalf of Comilla district.
Anwar also served as chairman of Udity Hockey Club of the second division affiliated by BHF.
His namaz-e-janaza was held at Bhuter Goli Jame Mosque after post zuhr prayer and he was buried at Banani Graveyard.
The BHF president and Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat, BHF acting general secretary Mohammad Yousuf and all executive members conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family members.
In another press release of Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) today, BOA secretary general Syed Shahed Reza, BOA executive members, BOA officials expressed deep shock at the death of Anwar and at the same time prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep
sympathy to the bereaved family members.     -BSS


