Wednesday, 27 January, 2021, 1:55 PM
Home Sports

Covid-infected tennis star slams 'pitiful' quarantine conditions

Published : Wednesday, 27 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

MELBOURNE, JAN 26: A Spanish tennis player who attracted criticism for hitting out at coronavirus quarantine rules and then testing positive has complained she is being forced to endure "pitiful" conditions ahead of the Australian Open.
World number 67 Paula Badosa told Spanish newspaper Marca she felt abandoned in a small Melbourne hotel room after being diagnosed with the virus.
The 23-year-old was among several players who complained about their quarantine ahead of the delayed, season-opening Grand Slam, before apologising on Twitter last week.
But in a new salvo Badosa, who was moved to a different hotel after testing positive, told Marca the Melbourne quarantine was one of the worst experiences of her career.
"I don't have windows in my room that is barely 15 square metres (160 square feet)," she said, in comments published on Monday.
"It's obvious that the only thing I breathe in is the virus. I have asked for cleaning products, like a vacuum cleaner, but they haven't given me anything."    -AFP


