Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 27 January, 2021, 1:55 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest One shot dead in clash between supporters of 2 candidates       
Home Sports

Pakistan in trouble as Rabada leads South Africa fightback

Published : Wednesday, 27 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

Pakistan's Azhar Ali (L) avoids a bouncer during the first day of the first cricket Test match between Pakistan and South Africa at the National Stadium in Karachi on Tuesday. photo: AFP

Pakistan's Azhar Ali (L) avoids a bouncer during the first day of the first cricket Test match between Pakistan and South Africa at the National Stadium in Karachi on Tuesday. photo: AFP

KARACHI, JAN 26: Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada took two wickets for just eight runs as he led a South African fightback against Pakistan in their first Test in Karachi Tuesday.
Pakistan were in trouble at 33 for four at the close of play, having bowled out the visitors for 220 -- their second-lowest total in the country.
Fourteen wickets fell on the brownish National Stadium pitch, which had been expected to take spin from day one.
South Africa were well placed at 108-2 soon after lunch, but lost their last eight wickets for just 112 runs -- barely managing to overhaul their lowest total in Pakistan, the 214 made at Faisalabad in 1997.
Spinners Yasir Shah (3-54), debutant Nauman Ali (2-38) and pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi (2-49) did the damage.
But then Rabada paid back the hosts with interest, bowling Abid Ali (four) in his third over and then getting debutant Imran Butt (nine) caught at leg-slip off a rising delivery.
He now has 199 wickets from 44 Tests.
Babar Azam, leading Pakistan for the first time in a Test, fell lbw to spinner Keshav Maharaj for seven before night watchman Shaheen was bowled by Anrich Nortje without scoring.
At the close, Azhar Ali and Fawad Alam were unbeaten on five each - with Pakistan trailing by 187 runs with six wickets intact.
Earlier, opener Dean Elgar top-scored for South Africa with 58, while George Linde (35) and Rabada (21 not out) were other notable contributors.
While lamenting his side's poor batting, Elgar said South Africa now had the upper hand.
"I would not have said that after our batting, but then we fought back by taking wickets," he said.
"Knowing that this pitch will get tougher, and knowing that we have good spinners, I am confident that we can get further ahead."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tuchel set to accept massive Chelsea challenge
BHF mourns death of former hockey player Anwar
Shakib in doubt for New Zealand tour
Covid-infected tennis star slams 'pitiful' quarantine conditions
Lahiru Thirimanne's attitude and effort awesome, says fielding coach  
Pakistan in trouble as Rabada leads South Africa fightback
Tongi Stadium hosting first football match today
Tamim expects tougher challenge from West Indies Test team


Latest News
'Demon Slayer' overtakes 'Spirited Away' to become Japan's biggest box office hit ever
Covid-19 vaccination: PM discloses list of vaccine recipients
New warning system in Bangladesh to tackle rising landslide risk
Two-thirds of world see 'climate emergency': UN survey
One shot dead in clash between supporters of 2 candidates
Journalist Lutful Haque no more
Hasne Alam appointed DMD of Mercantile Bank
Pecuniary jurisdiction of lower court judges raised; Bill passed
CCC polls: BNP agents beaten, drove out from centres: Shahadat Hossain
3 motorcyclists killed in Dinajpur road accident
Most Read News
Proper measures to take for reopening the schools
HSC results: Gazette notification published
Reopening of educational institutions
2 chargesheets submitted against 'Golden Monir'
One killed in Ukhiya Rohingya camp gunfight
'Educational institutions will reopen 1st or 2nd week of Feb'
First Navy chief captain Nurul Haque dies
Virus and security make Pakistan a tough tour, says Boucher
US President Joe Biden & hope for a new global dimension
Humayun Kabir Khandaker new EC secretary
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft