

Tongi Stadium hosting first football match today

With the match, the Tongi stadium is beginning its journey as an official football match venue. The officials of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) will attend the inaugural programme before the match.

BFF had to sweat over to get the venue for league matches defying another sporting federation Bangladesh Archery Federation (BAF). The archery federation was not willing to share the venue with BFF since the stadium is home to country's archers now-a-days and BAF invested lots of money and time to make it suitable for archery. So the archery federation was not agreeing to the idea of BFF. Yet they had to comply after National Sports Council (NSC) intervened into the matter. Thus the fans are going to enjoy football matches in Tongi as well.

However, it is not the only match to be played on the day. There are two more matches of BPL on the same day and these will be played at Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka. Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club and Arambagh Krira Sangha will play at 3:30 pm and Rahmatganj Muslim Friends Society and Bashundhara Kings will engage at 6:00 pm in these matches.





















