Yasir Ali ready to thrive in Test cricket



Batsman Yasir Ali Rabbi talks about his experience in the National Team camps, sharing the dressing room with Bangladesh�s best players and playing at his hometown Chattogram. photo:: screenshot

"By the grace of Allah, what improvement I had made in the last one year was mental toughness," he said here in the port city while talking to the reporters.

"Basically I became down psychologically earlier after playing one or two bad innings. I felt broken but now I have improved mentally and I think my mental strength has increased to a great extent."

He went on to saying: "At the same time, I have improved technically also. When I worked with Neil McKenzie (the previous batting coach) I learnt many things. He helped me rectify some technical errors in my batting. Now when I was called up to the national team, I got Jon Lewis as batting coach. I am really keen to work with him and improve myself more."

Yasir, hailing from Chattogram, said he is really excited to share the dressing room with the likes of Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim.

"As I came to the national team, I was really excited to share the dressing room with those Bangladesh greats. I grew up watching them and idolizing them, so now I am here with them, it is a matter of huge excitement. I want to learn from them."

The senior players' work ethics actually surprised him a lot.

"The more I see them, the more I become surprised. Despite coming at this stage, when their place is ensured, they still put in a lot of hardwork and they worked harder than any young guys. The way the likes of Shakib, Tamim and Mushfiqur maintain them, it is a thing to learn," he pointed out.

Yasir though was in the preliminary camp of the national team for quite some times, he never could make into the original team. This time there is a chance that he may break that barrier.

With Chattogram hosting the first of the two-match Test series against West Indies, Yasir is expecting to make his debut at his home town.

"It is a matter of joy for us that Chattogram is hosting a Test and as a local of Chattogram I am really excited to be a part of the Test team. I don't know whether I could make it in the first XI but it is a matter of pride that I am with this team," he added. -BSS

















Batsman Yasir Ali Rabbi talks about his experience in the National Team camps, sharing the dressing room with Bangladesh�s best players and playing at his hometown Chattogram. photo:: screenshotYoung batsman Yasir Ali Chowdhury Rabbi is ready to thrive in the longer version format after his psychological and technical improvement, the two important aspects that he seemed to lack despite being dubbed as one of the great prospects of Bangladesh cricket."By the grace of Allah, what improvement I had made in the last one year was mental toughness," he said here in the port city while talking to the reporters."Basically I became down psychologically earlier after playing one or two bad innings. I felt broken but now I have improved mentally and I think my mental strength has increased to a great extent."He went on to saying: "At the same time, I have improved technically also. When I worked with Neil McKenzie (the previous batting coach) I learnt many things. He helped me rectify some technical errors in my batting. Now when I was called up to the national team, I got Jon Lewis as batting coach. I am really keen to work with him and improve myself more."Yasir, hailing from Chattogram, said he is really excited to share the dressing room with the likes of Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim."As I came to the national team, I was really excited to share the dressing room with those Bangladesh greats. I grew up watching them and idolizing them, so now I am here with them, it is a matter of huge excitement. I want to learn from them."The senior players' work ethics actually surprised him a lot."The more I see them, the more I become surprised. Despite coming at this stage, when their place is ensured, they still put in a lot of hardwork and they worked harder than any young guys. The way the likes of Shakib, Tamim and Mushfiqur maintain them, it is a thing to learn," he pointed out.Yasir though was in the preliminary camp of the national team for quite some times, he never could make into the original team. This time there is a chance that he may break that barrier.With Chattogram hosting the first of the two-match Test series against West Indies, Yasir is expecting to make his debut at his home town."It is a matter of joy for us that Chattogram is hosting a Test and as a local of Chattogram I am really excited to be a part of the Test team. I don't know whether I could make it in the first XI but it is a matter of pride that I am with this team," he added. -BSS