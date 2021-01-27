MTB appoints Faruq Ahmad as Independent Director



Faruq Ahmad Siddiqi

He also served as Independent Director of Al- Arafah Islamic Bank Limited. Currently, he is serving as an Independent Director of Summit Power Limited.

During his long Career in the government, he served as Chairman of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission and Secretary to the government in the ministries of Post and Telecommunication, Education and Commerce. He also served as Member (tax policy) in the National Board of Revenue. Faruq Ahmad Siddiqi recently joined as an Independent Director of Mutual Trust Bank (MTB) Ltd. Prior to this, he served as Independent Director of Runner Motors Limited and Apex Tannery Limited for full term, says a press release.