BANKING EVENTS

Wednesday, 27 January, 2021, 1:54 PM
Business

Published : Wednesday, 27 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM

In presence of Premier Bank Managing Director and CEO M. Reazul Karim, Head of Agent Banking and Head of Retail Business Shamim Murshed and Toronto School of Management (TSOM) Bangladesh office Sujan Das exchanging documents after sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on behalf of their organisation at a ceremony held in the city recently. Premier Bank signed this agreement with Toronto School of Management (TSoM) to offer educational assistance among students pursuing higher studies in Canada and sending remittances (tuition fees) through the bank.


