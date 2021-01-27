Flydubai adds four more new destinations to Europe

DUBAI, Jan 26: Budget carrier flydubai on Monday said it will add Catania and Naples in Italy, Salzburg in Austria and Malta to its European network from May 2021, taking its network to more than 65 destinations as countries continue to gradually lift travel restrictions.

With the addition of these new destinations, flydubai will operate flights to 20 destinations in Europe including Belgrade, Bucharest, Helsinki, Istanbul, Krakow, Prague and Sofia.

Flydubai flights to Malta International Airport and Catania International Airport will begin on May 12, 2021 with four times weekly service, while flights to Naples International Airport will resume from May 13, 2021 with a three times weekly service.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said: "We continue to gradually grow our network catering to an increasing demand for travel, as more passengers return to the skies and more countries ease restrictions on international air travel. Since commencing operations in 2009, we have been committed to opening up previously underserved markets and the launch of our latest routes in Europe demonstrates our continuous efforts to offer more people the opportunity to travel more often while creating free flows of travel, trade, and tourism."

Emirates will codeshare on these routes and the flights will operate from Terminal 3 at Dubai International. —Khaleej Times















