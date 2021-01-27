Video
Home Business

First Vistara flight from Delhi lands in Sharjah

Published : Wednesday, 27 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

SHARJAH, Jan 26: The inaugural Vistara flight from Delhi to Sharjah landed in the emirate on Monday. It was welcomed with a traditional water cannon salute.
A number of officials were present at Sharjah Airport, where a grand reception was hosted in the lounge. Dr Aman Puri, Consul General of India in Dubai, his accompanying delegation, as well as a number of airport officials attended the event.
Sharjah Airport was chosen by Vistara due to its strategic location, its world-class infrastructure, and facilities that embody the airport's commitment to providing the highest standards of services to ensure the comfort and happiness of travellers.
Vistara commenced its daily flight service to Sharjah in the UAE from Delhi under the air bubble agreement. Sharjah is Vistara's second destination in the UAE after Dubai where it operates four times weekly flight services from Delhi, the airline said in a press release.
Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority, said: "We are constantly striving to enhance travellers' experiences, through a range of integrated services within the airport, as well as the opportunity to discover the cultural heritage of Sharjah and all of its tourist and entertainment attractions.
Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority, said: "We are constantly striving to enhance travellers' experiences, through a range of integrated services within the airport, as well as the opportunity to discover the cultural heritage of Sharjah and all of its tourist and entertainment attractions.
"We are keen to provide the highest standards of service to our customers, and the partnership between airlines such as Vistara is evidence of the trust and confidence placed in us," he added.
Vistara's Chief Executive Officer, Leslie Thng, said: " As the best airline from India, we are delighted to be able to offer our valued passengers even more routes, and are constantly looking to expand our network and provide seamless services."    —Khaleej Times


