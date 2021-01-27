Video
Wednesday, 27 January, 2021
Business

Int’l webinar showcases BD potentials

Published : Wednesday, 27 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Business Correspondent

A virtual event showcased the partnership potential between Bangladesh and China and highlight the emerging strategic opportunities in a shifting global landscape.  
The event "Showcase Bangladesh 2021: China-Bangladesh Investment Summit, was jointly organized by Standard Chartered Bangladesh (StanChart BD) and Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) was held recently.
Over 400 delegates representing Chinese public and private sectors, policymakers, investors, bankers and economists, along with prominent leaders from the private and public sectors were in attendance.
StanChart and BIDA recently announced a partnership to jointly promote Bangladesh as a preferred investment destination and work together to bring in targeted global investments to the country.
This webinar was the first initiative to be undertaken through this partnership, says a press release.
Adviser to Prime Minister on Private Sector Industry and Investment Salman Fazlur Rahman MP, said, "Our government is keen on facilitating trade and investment for both Bangladesh and China. Bangladesh's liberalized investment policies and concessions encourage foreign investment, and we see China as a strong investment partner."
"We hope investment cooperation between Bangladesh and China will reach new heights during Mujib Borsho - the birth centennial of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman."
Bangladesh Planning Minister  M. A. Mannan MP said, "Platforms such as Showcase Bangladesh highlights the importance of connecting with potential investment opportunities for shared economic prosperity goals among all parties involved."
Speaking on the occasion, StanChart BD Chief Executive Officer Naser Ezaz Bijoy said: "As Chinese firms seek new ports-of-call to expand integration to global value chains, Bangladesh-China partnerships hold a unique promise: deep ties and familiarity of centuries, but new and untapped opportunities."
BIDA Executive Chairman Mohammad Sirazul Islam, delivered the webinar's keynote presentation that highlighted opportunities for Chinese investors in sectors such as RMG, leather, pharmaceuticals/API & medical equipment, software & IT, agro & food processing, agro tools & machinery, electronics, automobile and shipbuilding.
"Bangladesh is a rapidly growing economy. The country has shown resilience during these unprecedented times where we grew by 5.24% at the time of the global pandemic. BIDA is also working to further improve the investment climate for investors," said the BIDA chief.
President of FBCCI, Sheikh Fazle Fahim, stated: "Such potential investment opportunities will allow for maximizing knowledge to ensure sustainable growth for both the economies involved." He added, "Multimodal connectivity for enhanced communication and a consolidated investment friendly environment will prove to be a win-win situation for both Bangladesh and China."
Ambassador of Bangladesh to China Mahbub Uz Zaman said: "I have seen growing interest among Chinese entrepreneurs due to the 97% duty free access and other incentives provided by Bangladesh. We believe China's support and cooperation will help us in our journey of progress."
China Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming conveyed, "China witnessed an annual growth rate of 2.3% in the last year and Bangladesh achieved an even higher growth rate than that of China during this time. The country's spectacular development and the aspiration of becoming a developed economy by 2041 has attracted China."
Standard Chartered Bank (China) Limited Executive Vice Chairman Jerry Zhang, said: We look forward to working hand in hand with you in the China - Bangladesh business corridor to witness your investment projects in Bangladesh take root and bear fruit."
Also present was Mr. Lin Weiqiang, President, Chinese Enterprises Association in Bangladesh; Mr. Zhuang Lifeng, President of Overseas Chinese Association in Bangladesh; Mr. Zed Chen, Regional Finance Director, South Asia, Oppo; Mr. Mohammad Enamul Huque, Managing Director and Head of Corporate Banking, Standard Chartered Bangladesh' and Ms. Jean Lu, Managing Director & Co-Head, Client Coverage, Corporate Commercial Institutional Banking, Standard Chartered China.





