Wednesday, 27 January, 2021, 1:53 PM
Home Business

Evaly to deliver factory products to SMEs

Published : Wednesday, 27 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Business Correspondent

Evaly Commercial Head of Sajjad Alam, flanked by his colleagues, attend a press conference at Evaly's headquarters on Monday last.



Evaly, one of the leading digital marketplaces in the country, has brought 'SME Deal' to deliver the products easily produced by factories across the country to small and medium enterprises and retailers.
Wholesalers, large retailers and small and medium entrepreneurs will be able to place direct orders from the manufacturers of the products included in the Evaly platform through SME Deal, says a press release.
Moreover, Evaly will ensure that the product is being delivered to the doorsteps of the traders in time.    
Sajjad Alam, Head of Commercial of Evaly provided details about the 'SME deal' at a press conference at Evaly's headquarters on Monday last.
Sajjad Alam said: "Products will be delivered to the SME entrepreneurs at very attractive prices in case of bulk orders. There will also be special logistical support for timely delivery of ordered products. The real strength of Evaly is to deliver all kinds of products anywhere in the country as per the demand."
"Evaly's SME deal will bridge the gap and act as a bridge between the manufacturer and the dealer and retailer", he added.
Rezwanul Haque Jami, head of e-commerce at a2i ICT Division, welcomed the initiative and said that it was a timely step and a great opportunity for small entrepreneurs to expand and make business the profitable in the future.
Ehsan Sarwar Chowdhury, Executive Director of Evaly, Enamul Haque, Group Head, Commercial Department of Evaly, Muhaimen Siddiquee, Head of Brand of Evaly and other senior officials of the company were present on the occasion.









