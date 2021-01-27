HomeSend cross-border remittance service launched

The largest multilateral remittance service HomeSend will enable money transfers from 136 countries to Bangladesh's 90 million residents.

To advance the cross-border capabilities of Bangladesh's financial ecosystem, Mastercard Tuesday launched HomeSend with bKash and DBBL, says a press release.

Remitters from abroad will now be able to transfer remittances directly to 40+ million Bank accounts of Bangladesh through Dutch-Bangla Bank Limited and 50 million bKash accounts. Bank Asia is the banking and settlement partner of bKash for this service.

HomeSend is a joint venture of Mastercard and Wameja that enables business-to-business cross-border and cross-network transfers. Its vision is to transform cross-border payments by connecting the world in a way that is safe, convenient, and cost?effective.

The launch of HomeSend will increase access to direct remittance services and accelerate financial inclusion in Bangladesh, says the press release.

It will also ease the overall remittance-receiving experience by providing recipients the safety, convenience and predictability of receiving funds directly to their bank accounts through DBBL or bKash accounts.

They will no longer need to visit a physical money transfer location or bank, helping to mitigate health risks in the current circumstances. Further it will remove dependency on informal cash-based remittance channels that can often be unreliable.

By eradicating the middleman, informal channels, and reducing commission will help bring the remittance costs down and contribute to significantly grow foreign remittances in Bangladesh.

