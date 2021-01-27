Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 27 January, 2021, 1:53 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest One shot dead in clash between supporters of 2 candidates       
Home Business

India to impose permanent ban on 59 Chinese apps

Published : Wednesday, 27 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

India to impose permanent ban on 59 Chinese apps

India to impose permanent ban on 59 Chinese apps

Jan 26:  India's ministry of electronics and information technology has issued fresh notices to make permanent a ban imposed on video app TikTok and 58 other Chinese apps in June, Indian media reported late on Monday.
When it first imposed the ban, the Indian government gave the 59 apps a chance to explain their position on compliance with privacy and security requirements, the Times of India bit.ly/3iJxgcX reported on Monday.
The companies, which include ByteDance's popular video-sharing app TikTok, Tencent Holdings' WeChat and Alibaba's UC Browser, were also asked to respond to a list of questions, the newspaper said.
"The government is not satisfied with the response/explanation given by these companies. Hence, the ban for these 59 apps is permanent now," business newspaper Livemint bit.ly/3a3Us1t quoted a source familiar with the notices as saying. It said the notices were issued last week.
The ministry's June order stated that the apps were "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order".
The order, which India referred to as a "digital strike", followed a skirmish with Chinese troops at a disputed Himalayan border site when 20 Indian soldiers were killed.
In September, India banned another 118 mobile apps, including Tencent's popular videogame PUBG, as it stepped up the pressure on Chinese technology companies following the standoff at the border.
A TikTok representative told the Economic Times bit.ly/39lKf1v newspaper that the company was evaluating the notice and will respond to it as appropriate.
The ministry of electronics and information technology could not be reached for comment outside regular working hours. TikTok did not respond to a request for comment.    —Reuters


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
MTB appoints Faruq Ahmad as Independent Director
BANKING EVENTS
US Treasury yields fall, dollar firms on stimulus delay worries
Flydubai adds four more new destinations to Europe
First Vistara flight from Delhi lands in Sharjah
Profits climb at Swiss banking giant UBS despite pandemic
UK jobless rate highest as second C-19 lockdown hits
Latin American newspapers bet on digital subscriptions


Latest News
Covid-19 vaccination: PM discloses list of vaccine recipients
New warning system in Bangladesh to tackle rising landslide risk
Two-thirds of world see 'climate emergency': UN survey
One shot dead in clash between supporters of 2 candidates
Journalist Lutful Haque no more
Hasne Alam appointed DMD of Mercantile Bank
Pecuniary jurisdiction of lower court judges raised; Bill passed
CCC polls: BNP agents beaten, drove out from centres: Shahadat Hossain
3 motorcyclists killed in Dinajpur road accident
Bangladesh a golden investment destination for potential Chinese investors: Li Jiming
Most Read News
Proper measures to take for reopening the schools
HSC results: Gazette notification published
Reopening of educational institutions
2 chargesheets submitted against 'Golden Monir'
One killed in Ukhiya Rohingya camp gunfight
'Educational institutions will reopen 1st or 2nd week of Feb'
First Navy chief captain Nurul Haque dies
Virus and security make Pakistan a tough tour, says Boucher
US President Joe Biden & hope for a new global dimension
Humayun Kabir Khandaker new EC secretary
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft