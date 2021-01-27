FDI inflows to China rose by 4 per cent in 2020

Jan 26: The pandemic triggered havoc across global economies and the report said global FDI collapsed in 2020, falling by 42per cent to an estimated $859 billion from $1.5 trillion in 2019. It said that FDI finished 2020 more than 30per cent below the trough after the global financial crisis. Flows to developed countries fell drastically by 69per cent to values last seen 25 years ago.

FDI in Asean - an engine of FDI growth throughout the last decade - was down by 31per cent.

UNCTAD said global FDI flows will remain weak in 2021. "The uncharacteristic immediacy of the FDI reaction to the crisis caused by the pandemic was due to physical lockdowns and other mitigation measures making the implementation of ongoing projects more difficult but the effects of the recession will linger and an FDI recovery is not expected to start before 2022.

Investor uncertainty related to further waves of the pandemic and to developments in the global policy environment for investment will also continue to affect FDI," the report cautioned. —TNN



















