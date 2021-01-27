Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 27 January, 2021, 1:52 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest One shot dead in clash between supporters of 2 candidates       
Home Business

GPH Ispat gives microbus to CMP for smart policing

Published : Wednesday, 27 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Staff Correspondent

GPH Ispat Limited Additional Managing Director Mohammad Almas Shimul handing over a microbus-key replica to CMP Commissioner Saleh Mohammed Tanvir at an event attended by senior GPH and CMP officials at CMP Headquarters, at Dampara in the port city on Monday.

GPH Ispat Limited Additional Managing Director Mohammad Almas Shimul handing over a microbus-key replica to CMP Commissioner Saleh Mohammed Tanvir at an event attended by senior GPH and CMP officials at CMP Headquarters, at Dampara in the port city on Monday.

CHATTOGRAM Jan 26: The country's leading steel manufacturer, GPH Ispat Limited gave a microbus to CMP (Chattogram Metropolitan Police) on Monday for smart        policing.
The microbus handover ceremony was held at CMP Headquarters, at Dampara in the port city on Monday morning.
Addressing the ceremony CMP commissioner Saleh Mohammed Tanvir PPM said that CMP has been trying to bring the policing service to the doorsteps of the people through smart policing.
He hoped that the countrymen would be able to enjoy the benefits of the impeccable position of GPH Steel.
GPH Ispat Limited Additional Managing Director Mohammad Almas Shimul praised Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and said the country is moving forward today as a result of various business-friendly decisions under her leadership.
He said that during the COVID-19 catastrophe, when Bangladesh's oxygen supply of Spectra and Linde was disrupted and oxygen imports from neighboring India were cut off, GPH Steel distributed 1,000 oxygens to local administration produced at its own plant at high cost. It has also been supplying oxygen with refilling systems to remote upazilas of Bangladesh.
Referring to the CMP's cooperation in unloading GPH products in the past, he said the country would go a long way if the present government continued to help businessmen.
CMP additional police commissioner (crime and operation) S M Mostak Ahmed Khan, Additional Police Commissioner (admin and finance) Amena Begum, deputy police commissioner (Head quarter) Md Amir Jafar, Deputy Police commissioner (DB-port) S M Mostain Hossain, GPH Ispat Limited Executive director (Group) Abu Bakar Siddique FCMA, Executive Director (Sales and marketing) Shobhon Mahbub Shahabuddin Raj, Advisor (admin and logistic) Colonel Mohammed Showkat Osman (Retd.), Chief People officer Sharmin Sultan were also present at the ceremony.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
MTB appoints Faruq Ahmad as Independent Director
BANKING EVENTS
US Treasury yields fall, dollar firms on stimulus delay worries
Flydubai adds four more new destinations to Europe
First Vistara flight from Delhi lands in Sharjah
Profits climb at Swiss banking giant UBS despite pandemic
UK jobless rate highest as second C-19 lockdown hits
Latin American newspapers bet on digital subscriptions


Latest News
Covid-19 vaccination: PM discloses list of vaccine recipients
New warning system in Bangladesh to tackle rising landslide risk
Two-thirds of world see 'climate emergency': UN survey
One shot dead in clash between supporters of 2 candidates
Journalist Lutful Haque no more
Hasne Alam appointed DMD of Mercantile Bank
Pecuniary jurisdiction of lower court judges raised; Bill passed
CCC polls: BNP agents beaten, drove out from centres: Shahadat Hossain
3 motorcyclists killed in Dinajpur road accident
Bangladesh a golden investment destination for potential Chinese investors: Li Jiming
Most Read News
Proper measures to take for reopening the schools
HSC results: Gazette notification published
Reopening of educational institutions
2 chargesheets submitted against 'Golden Monir'
One killed in Ukhiya Rohingya camp gunfight
'Educational institutions will reopen 1st or 2nd week of Feb'
First Navy chief captain Nurul Haque dies
Virus and security make Pakistan a tough tour, says Boucher
US President Joe Biden & hope for a new global dimension
Humayun Kabir Khandaker new EC secretary
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft