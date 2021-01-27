GPH Ispat gives microbus to CMP for smart policing



GPH Ispat Limited Additional Managing Director Mohammad Almas Shimul handing over a microbus-key replica to CMP Commissioner Saleh Mohammed Tanvir at an event attended by senior GPH and CMP officials at CMP Headquarters, at Dampara in the port city on Monday.

The microbus handover ceremony was held at CMP Headquarters, at Dampara in the port city on Monday morning.

Addressing the ceremony CMP commissioner Saleh Mohammed Tanvir PPM said that CMP has been trying to bring the policing service to the doorsteps of the people through smart policing.

He hoped that the countrymen would be able to enjoy the benefits of the impeccable position of GPH Steel.

GPH Ispat Limited Additional Managing Director Mohammad Almas Shimul praised Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and said the country is moving forward today as a result of various business-friendly decisions under her leadership.

He said that during the COVID-19 catastrophe, when Bangladesh's oxygen supply of Spectra and Linde was disrupted and oxygen imports from neighboring India were cut off, GPH Steel distributed 1,000 oxygens to local administration produced at its own plant at high cost. It has also been supplying oxygen with refilling systems to remote upazilas of Bangladesh.

Referring to the CMP's cooperation in unloading GPH products in the past, he said the country would go a long way if the present government continued to help businessmen.

CMP additional police commissioner (crime and operation) S M Mostak Ahmed Khan, Additional Police Commissioner (admin and finance) Amena Begum, deputy police commissioner (Head quarter) Md Amir Jafar, Deputy Police commissioner (DB-port) S M Mostain Hossain, GPH Ispat Limited Executive director (Group) Abu Bakar Siddique FCMA, Executive Director (Sales and marketing) Shobhon Mahbub Shahabuddin Raj, Advisor (admin and logistic) Colonel Mohammed Showkat Osman (Retd.), Chief People officer Sharmin Sultan were also present at the ceremony.











