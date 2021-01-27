Video
Wednesday, 27 January, 2021, 1:52 PM
Home Business

FDI inflows into India jump by 13pc to $57b in 2020: UN

Published : Wednesday, 27 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

NEW DELHI, Jan 26: India witnessed a 13per cent rise in foreign direct investment (FDI) to $57 billion in 2020 compared to the previous year. The domestic figure was boosted by investments in the digital economy, while China overtook the US as the largest recipient of FDI globally, according to an UNCTAD report.
India and China were the only two countries which saw FDI rising in 2020, while the rest of the world, including developed economies such as the UK and the US, saw sharp declines. This was revealed by the UNCTAD's investment trends monitor's findings.
India's FDI inflows were propped up by acquisitions in the digital economy. The report said cross-border M&A sales grew 83per cent to $27 billion, a notable deal being the acquisition of nearly 10per cent of Jio Platforms by Jaadhu - owned by Facebook - for $5.7 billion. It also said that infrastructure and energy propped up M&A deal values in the country.
The Indian economy is staging a sharp recovery after plunging to record levels due to the impact of the strictest lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of the deadly Covid.
The report said China became the largest recipient of FDI, attracting an estimated $163 billion in inflows, followed by the US with $134 billion. It said that in relative terms, flows declined most strongly in the UK, Italy, Russia, Germany, Brazil and the US.    —TNN


