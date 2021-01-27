FBCCI, MIT to look for ideas for soving global challenges

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Solve will be hosting a virtual Solveathon event on Saturday aimed at generating and refining great ideas to address Global Challenges.

The program titled 'Virtual Solveathon Powered by MIT Solve' is being planned for the first time in Bangladesh to be executed by FBCCI Tech C, said a press release on Monday.

The Solveathon Workshop will be based on the following four MIT 2021 Challenge themes: Resilient Ecosystem, Health Security and Pandemics, Equitable Classrooms and Learning Spaces, and Digital Inclusion for Economic Justice.

Participants in this unique program and their team must register by submitting ideas on dealing with the aforementioned challenges efficiently. MIT Solve officers and trained facilitators will be in charge of the overall management and training of the program.

FBCCI President Sheikh Fazle Fahim said, "This event is aimed at training entrepreneurship of talented youth of the country. I firmly believe that through the 'FBCCI Virtual Solveathon Powered by MIT Solve and executed by FBCCI Tech C', we will be able to incubate potential young people who are capable of tackling global challenges, and will exhibit Bangladesh's potential in the world arena."

FBCCI Advisor Sonia Kabir Bashir said, "In the past, the participation of promising young people in our country in events like MIT Solve was very costly and time consuming. It has been planning to take such timely initiatives like FBCCI for quite a while now.

"We hope that this initiative to find talented young people in the country who are able to meet global challenges in collaboration with a powerful platform like MIT Solve will be a success and we will be able to continue to do so in the future."

Solvathon's workshops are organized to find effective ways to tackle global challenges based on mutual discussion. This activity is creating a unique opportunity to demonstrate its ability to effectively address global challenges by utilizing its own efforts and skills. This platform gives people from different parts of the world the opportunity to know, discuss, share ideas, get standard skills training to scale concepts to market.

Authorities have urged interested candidates to register quickly due to limited capacity. To learn more about FBCCI Virtual Solvent Powered by MIT Solve and to register to participate, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fbcci-virtual-solveathon-powered-by-mit-solve-registration-126406389915






