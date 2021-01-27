Video
Wednesday, 27 January, 2021, 1:52 PM
One shot dead in clash between supporters of 2 candidates       
Home Business

Stocks fall for 3rd running day on profit booking

Published : Wednesday, 27 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93
Business Correspondent

Stocks continued to dip on Tuesday as the dominant small investors booked profit pulling down indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange Stock (CSE) for the third consecutive session.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, plunged by 94.55 points or 1.63 per cent to 5,695. DSEX lost roughly 140 points in the past three straight sessions.
The DSE 30 Index comprising blue chips also plunged 39 points to 2,162 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) shed 17.43 points 1,279 at the close of the trading.
Turnover on the DSE also fell to Tk 11.25 billion, down 29 per cent over the previous day's mark of Tk 15.85 billion.
Losers took a strong lead over the gainers, as out of 357 issues traded, 255 declined, 27 advanced and 75 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
A total number of 200,231 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 282.88 million shares and mutual fund units.
Market-cap of the DSE stood at Tk 4,784 billion on Tuesday, down from Tk 4,853 billion in the previous day.
The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) plunging by 299 points to settle at 16,578 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX)  shedding 179 points to close at 10,008.


