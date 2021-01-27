Revenue collection grew by 4.1pc, but below target in 6 months

The revenue collection grew by 4.10 percent during the first half (July-December) period of the current fiscal year (FY21), though much below the overall target compared to the corresponding period of the last fiscal year (FY20).

"It stood at TK 1,10,434 crore during the first half (July-December) period of the current fiscal FY21," said NBR (National Board of Revenue) Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem on Monday.

He made the disclosure while addressing a press conference at the NBR building in the city's Segunbagicha area on Monday ahead of International Customs Day 2021 celebration billed for tomorrow.

He said revenue collection suffered a deficit of Taka 30,791 crore of overall target in the first six months of the current fiscal as it totaled Taka 1,10,434 crore against Taka 1,41,225 crore target.

In contrast, the NBR Chairman said the revenue collection totaled Taka 1,06,088 crore during the first half of the last fiscal year (FY20) against the target of Taka 1,10,424 crore.

He mentioned that the concerned officials and employees of the three departments of the revenue board - income tax, customs, and VAT - have been working tirelessly during this COVID-19 period for which it has been possible to collect such an amount of revenues.

"There was a normal environment in the last fiscal year (FY20). But, the situation is different this time. And the COVID-19 vaccines have started to arrive and people will soon be vaccinated. Hopefully we'll come again to the normal life and we'll be able to attain the target which has been set," he added.

The NBR Chairman informed that the International Customs Day will be observed tomorrow in a limited scale due to the COVID-19 pandemic for which the usual rally has been suspended.

However, a seminar highlighting the importance of International Customs Day will be held tomorrow at the NBR where Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal will remain present as the chief guest through digital platform while FBCCI President Sheikh Fazle Fahim will remain present as special guest. —BSS













