Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 26 January, 2021, 5:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

480,000 killed by extreme weather this century: Analysis

Published : Tuesday, 26 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17

PARIS, Jan 25: Almost half a million people have died in natural disasters linked to extreme weather events in the last 20 years, according to a new assessment of the direct threat posed to humanity by climate change.
The mortality burden of climate-related catastrophes such as storms, flooding and heatwaves is overwhelmingly borne by developing countries.
At the start of the Climate Adaptation Summit, held virtually this year due to the pandemic, the think tank Germanwatch calculated that these disasters have cost the global economy a staggering $2.56 trillion this century.
An analysis of more than 11,000 extreme weather events showed nearly 480,000 fatalities since 2000, with Puerto Rico, Myanmar    and Haiti the worst hit countries, it said.
Under the 2015 Paris climate deal, wealthier nations are supposed to provide $100 billion every year to help poorer states mitigate temperature rises and adapt to the changing climate.
But recent research suggests the true amount of funding available to developing countries for climate action is vastly lower.
Germanwatch's Global Climate Index examined the impact of two decades of extreme weather events, particularly the 2019 storm season, which produced hurricanes and cyclones that devastated parts of the Caribbean, east Africa and south Asia.
"This shows that poor vulnerable countries face particularly great challenges in dealing with the consequences of extreme weather events," said co-author David Eckstein.    -AFP
"They urgently need financial and technical assistance."
- Funding gap -
Adaptation -- reducing the fallout among communities and increasing their capacity to deal with climate-related disasters such as floods and drought -- is a pillar of the Paris accord.
The deal earmarks $50 billion annually to adaptation, but as disasters have multiplied in the years since it was struck, the United Nations says the cost will balloon over the coming years.
Out of an estimated $70 billion needed by developing nations each year, only $30 billion is currently available.
In its Adaptation Gap report this month, the UN's Environment Programme said the true annual cost of adapting to climate impacts could be as high as $300 billion by 2030 and $500 billion by mid-century.
Eight out of the top ten most affected countries on Monday's index have low or lower middle income per capita.
"Poorer countries are hit hardest because they are more vulnerable to the damaging effects of a hazard and have lower coping capacity," said co-author Vera Keunzel.
She said countries such as Haiti, the Philippines and Pakistan were hit nearly constantly by extreme weather events, leading them no time to fully recover from one disaster before the next strikes.
The Climate Adaptation Summit, hosted by the Netherlands, will see countries convene virtually to seek "clear commitments to deliver concrete new endeavours" to help countries deal with the changing climate.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
480,000 killed by extreme weather this century: Analysis
Plea to cancel graft case against ex-DIG (prisons) of Sylhet rejected
Despite corona pandemic GDP growth was good in last fiscal
Passengers suffer due to wild-cat strike by launch workers on Monday
10 richest men can pay for vaccines for all with money earned during pandemic
Amartya Sen to talk on Bangabandhutomorrow
UK risks becoming ‘failed state’ without reform: Ex-PM Brown
Campaign ends, CCC goes to polls tomorrow


Latest News
Water transport workers call off strike
Shakib reaches another unique milestone
Stocks extend loss as major sectors dip
Due global climate adaptation actions not possible for lack of finance: PM
28 expats from UK test positive for COVID-19
Moderna says COVID vaccine effective against UK, S Africa variants
Chelsea sack manager Lampard
Bangladesh number 2 in ODI Super League points table
38 BD youths return home after serving jail terms in India
PK Halder’s two aides placed on 5-day remand
Most Read News
Bangladesh whitewash West Indies
SSC's revised syllabus published
2 masters sent to jail; Vessel movement from Dhaka suspended
50 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses reach Dhaka
Universal education versus quality education
Sanjida, Quazi Sazzad receive Padma Shri award
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir
West Indies 117 for 6 after 30.4 overs
West Indies win toss, opt to bowl
5 cases filed against 33 associates of PK Haldar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft