Tuesday, 26 January, 2021
Plea to cancel graft case against ex-DIG (prisons) of Sylhet rejected

Published : Tuesday, 26 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Monday rejected a petition filed by Partha Gopal Banik, suspended deputy inspector general (prisons)
of Sylhet Division, seeking cancellation of the charges in a graft case over the recovery of Tk 80 lakh from his residence.
The Virtual HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Mohi Uddin Shamim passed the order on the ground that it was not properly presented.
Senior lawyer Abdul Matin Khasru appeared for Partha Gopal while lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan argued for the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the State.
After the HC order, DAG Manik said, there is no legal bar for the lower court concerned to continue the trial proceedings of the corruption case against the former DIG prison.
Earlier on January 24, ex-DIG prisons Partha Gopal Banik filed a revision petition with the HC seeking cancellation of the charges and his bail in the graft case filed against him by the ACC.
A Dhaka court on November 4 last year framed charges against the accused in the graft case.
On July 28 in 2019, the anti-graft watchdog arrested Partha Gopal Banik, DIG (Prisons) of Sylhet Central Jail, on charges of irregularities and corruption.
He was arrested after Tk 80 lakh was recovered during a raid on his house in the Bhooter Goli area of Dhanmondi in the capital. The ACC filed the case against Partha on July 29 in 2019.


