Despite corona pandemic GDP growth was good in last fiscal



Despite coronavirus pandemic the overall Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was at satisfactory level in the last fiscal year, said a number of economists.

The gross domestic product (GDP) decreased by 2.96 percent in the last fiscal year (2019-20) due to Covid-19 outbreak. In the last 2019-20 financial year, the government set a target of 8.2 percent growth.

However, the government revised down its estimated GDP growth for the last fiscal year to 5.2 percent in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"In view of the post-Covid-19 recovery, the growth rate has been projected at 8.2 percent for the 2020-21 fiscal year in line with the long-term plan.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said, "Strong domestic demand has been the main driver of our growth."

It's not the size of the budget that matters; rather it is how we confront the Covid-19 pandemic and salvage the wrecked economy. That's what is reflected in the budget," the Minister said.

Meanwhile, the World Bank revised its GDP growth projection upwards for Bangladesh by 2 percent for the last fiscal year although the figure was still far lower than the government's estimate.

In June, the Washington-based lender said Bangladesh's economy would grow by 1.6 percent in the 2019-20 fiscal year as the coronavirus pandemic had battered the country.

Last September, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) predicted that the country would register a 6.8 percent GDP growth in the current fiscal year.

However, what has been achieved in the face of the situation is seen by many as the good sign of the Bangladesh economy.

Shamsul Alam, member of the Planning Commission (Senior Secretary) said, "There is no doubt that there would have been a lot of growth without Covid-19."

But what has been achieved is also good as in many countries of the world such growth has not happened. There has been negative growth in almost all the countries of Europe and America. In addition, neighboring India also saw a 10.3 percent slower growth during the Corona period, he added.



He said, "Our growth above 5 percent is a big issue there. At the same time, development partners, including the World Bank, ADB and IMF, had much lower GDP growth projections. Although their words are never right. The growth that has been achieved in the corona lockdown is no less."

According to the Bangladesh Statistics Bureau (BBS) report, the GDP growth in the last financial year stood at 5.24 percent.

At fixed prices, the size of this GDP is Tk 26 lakh 97 thousand 36 crore. Of this, 55.6 percent came from the service sector. In terms of money, the amount is Tk 14 lakh 91 thousand 423 crore. 31.13 percent or Tk 8 lakh 31 thousand 696 crore came from the industrial sector. And Tk 3 lakh 46 thousand 738 crore or 13 percent came from the agricultural sector.

Earlier, the GDP growth in the 2018-19 fiscal year was 8.15 percent. In 2016-17 financial year it was 7.86 percent and in 2016-17 financial year it was 7.28 percent. It was 7.11 percent in 2015-16 and 6.55 percent in 2014-15.

Dr Zahid Hossain, former lead economist of the World Bank Dhaka office said, "Why the full data of the Covid-19 period was not added to the GDP growth? Moreover, how much growth has been achieved is questionable. There are a number of inconsistencies.

For example, in May, the GDP growth of the last financial year was estimated at 5.2 percent. But how does it last as a primary? Either it will increase or decrease.

Moreover, how did the growth shown in the manufacturing sector come about? The situation in the service sector was the worst. Millions of people left Dhaka being unemployed during the Corona period. The hotel restaurants were all closed.

Even other person-level service activities, including haircuts, did not go unnoticed, he added.

WB said that the Covid-19 recession is singular in many respects and is likely to be the deepest one in advanced economies since the Second World War and the first output contraction in emerging and developing economies in at least the past six decades, he said.











