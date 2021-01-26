Video
Passengers suffer due to wild-cat strike by launch workers on Monday

Strike withdrawn at night

Published : Tuesday, 26 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Staff Correspondent

No launch left Sadarghat Terminal after 4:00pm as water transport workers went on a wildcat strike on Monday in Dhaka and Barishal after a court sent two of their fellows to jail in a case filed over a waterway accident. The strike was, however, withdrawn at night following assurances from the government. PHOTO: OBSERVER

No launch left Sadarghat Terminal after 4:00pm as water transport workers went on a wildcat strike on Monday in Dhaka and Barishal after a court sent two of their fellows to jail in a case filed over a waterway accident. The strike was, however, withdrawn at night following assurances from the government. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The launch water transport workers went on a wild-cat strike on Monday afternoon in Dhaka and Barishal after a Marine Court jailed two of their fellow master drivers in a case filed over a waterway accident last year.
As a result, the waterway passengers who bought advance tickets for travelling on the day fell in trouble due to the strike. Most of them were seen waiting for launches on the terminal with their family members for not getting prior notice of the strike.
However, after getting assurance from the government, the water transport
workers have called off their indefinite launch strike at night.
In a meeting, between Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) Chairman Golam Sadeque and launch transport workers' leaders, the decision to postpone the strike was taken.
Earlier, Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) Joint Director for Sadarghat Terminal Joynal Abedin told journalists that no launch left Sadarghat Launch Terminal in the capital after 4:00pm as the workers went on work abstention from noon on Monday.
Earlier, the Marine Court in Dhaka sent two launch master drivers - Master Ruhul Amin and Master Jamal Hossain - to jail after hearing on the case on Monday.
Our Barishal correspondent reports quoting Barishal Port Officer Mostafizur Rahman that no launch has left the local terminal for the water transport strike called suddenly following the court order.
The case was filed as two launches of a company - The Adventure-1 and Adventure-9 - collided near Chandpur on February 15 last year, he said.
The workers announced the strike demanding release of the two accused, President of Barishal Noujan Sramik Federation Master Abul Hashem told our correspondent that they hope that the problem will be solved soon.
He, however, claimed that until the master drivers are released on bail, the strike would continue.
The sufferers claimed they got stuck in Dhaka due to the sudden strike. Despite urgency, they have nothing to do as the strike is on. They don't understand what to do in this situation.


