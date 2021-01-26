Amartya Sen to talk on Bangabandhutomorrow

Video
Published : Tuesday, 26 January, 2021

The second lecture of 'Bangabandhu Lecture Series' will be held tomorrow (Wednesday) virtually as part of celebrating the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Nobel Laureate Prof Amartya Sen will be the keynote speaker on the Bangabandhu birth centenary talk titled 'Bangabandhu and Visions of Bangladesh', while Prof Rehman Sobhan will be a discussant.
This event is being jointly collaborated by London School of Economics (LSE) and Bangladesh High Commission in London, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday.
The interested individuals may register at: https://tinyurl.com/yyxpj32z. Upon registration, a confirmation email will be sent to the participants and subsequently they will
receive the link for joining in the live program prior to the event.
The event will also be live streamed on the Facebook page of LSE South Asia Centre (@SAsiaLSE) at 9PM BdST. In order to join the program through Facebook, individuals may search 'LSE South Asia Centre' and click "Interested" in their displayed event "Bangabandhu and Visions of Bangladesh".        -UNB


