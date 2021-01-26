Campaign ends, CCC goes to polls tomorrow

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 25: The much-awaited elections to Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) will be held tomorrow (Wednesday).

Election campaign ended at midnight on Monday. The ban on election campaign and other activities by the candidates will remain valid until January 29. All types of rallies and meetings will remain suspended during the period.

Contacted, Returning Officer (RO) Muhammad Hasanuzzaman said, "I hope the CCC elections will be held amid festivity and much enthusiasm. There is no suspicion of any untoward incident during the polling."

Hasanuzzaman is confident of holding a free and fair election in a congenial atmosphere. He also the election materials, including EVMs will be distributed from 10:00am on Tuesday.

The returning officer said the total number of polling stations in Chattogram City Corporation is 735 while the number of polling booths is 4886.

The total number of voters is 1938977, including 9,46,673 female and 9,92,033 male voters, he added.

As many as 735 presiding officers, 4886 assistant presiding officers and 9,772 polling officers have already been appointed to conduct the elections, EC sources said.

The training of a total of 16485 polling officers concluded on Monday. They have been imparted training on voting procedure by the EC.

A total of 12,000 electronic voting machines (EVMs) will be installed at the polling stations, Hasanuzzaman said.

The Election Commission (EC) has already appointed 20 Judicial magistrates and 14 executive magistrates to conduct the election in a free and fair atmosphere.

Returning Officer Hasanuzzaman said the mock-voting was held at 735 polling stations on Monday.

He said nearly 15000 members of law enforcement agencies, including BGB, police and Ansars, would be deployed on the election day to maintain law and order.

Seven candidates for mayoral posts, 172 candidates for 40 wards and 57 candidates for 14 reserved councillor posts campaigned for the last day on Monday.

Besides, ruling Awami League and BNP mayor candidates announced their election manifestos on Saturday containing a lot of pledges.

The EC decided not to declare general holiday in Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) area on the polling day. The EC issued a circular in this regard on Saturday. But there would be no restriction on the movements of public transport on the day.

AL mayor candidates Rezaul Karim Chowdhury is contesting the polls with his party symbol 'Boat' while the BNP nominee for mayor post Dr. Shahdat Hussain is contesting with his party symbol "Sheaf of Paddy". Mayor candidate Wahed Murad of Islamic Front Bangladesh is contesting the election with "Chair', M A Matin of Bangladesh Islami Front with "Candle', Islami Andolan Bangladesh nominee Jannatul Islam with "Hand Fan", Abul Manjur of People's Party with "Mango" and Khokhan Chowdhury from Treenamul NDM with "Elephant.'

Meanwhile, An Awami League councillor candidate in Ward No 18 in East Bakalia has been elected unopposed.

Besides, election in Alkaran Wward No 31 has been suspended due to death of a councillor candidate Tarek Solaiman Selim. But voting for the mayoral post in both the wards will be held tomorrow.

Noted actors Riaz, Symon Sadik, Aruna Biswas, Apu Biswas, Ferdous, Purnima, and Mahiya Mahi joined the election campaign for AL mayoral aspirant Rezaul Karim Chowdhury in the port city on Monday. Television personalities Tanvin Sweety, Tareen Jahan, Bijori Barkatullah, and Mir Sabbir were also present during the campaign.

BNP nominated mayor candidate Dr Shahadat Hussain placed a demand to the returning officer on Monday to release their activists. He also demanded the withdrawal of cases filed against them.

The Returning Officer Hasanuzzaman assured him of taking all steps in taking a positive action. So, Shahadat decided to stay in the election race with the assurance of the returning officer.







