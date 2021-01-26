18 C-19 deaths, 602 infections in 24 hrs

The country saw 18 more deaths from novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Monday, taking the death toll from the virus to 8,041, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

As many as 602 people tested positive for Covid-19 during the period, bringing the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country to 532,401.

Besides, 566 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 476,979 with an 89.59 per cent recovery rate,

A total of, 14,829 samples were tested at 200 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 3,570,387 samples have been tested in the country so far.

The latest day's infection rate was 4.06 per cent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 14.91 per cent. The death rate stands at 1.51 per cent.

Among the 18 deceased on Monday, 15 were men and three were women. All of them died at different hospitals across the country. Seven of them died in Dhaka, eight in Chattogram, two in Rajshahi and one in Mymensingh divisions. The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victim shows that 6,095 of the total deceased were men and 1,946 were women.

The country's first Covid-19 case was reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.

Among the total 8,041 fatalities, 4,471 deaths occurred in Dhaka division,1,479 in Chattogram, 460 in Rajshahi, 546 in Khulna, 241 in Barishal, 301 in Sylhet, 355 in Rangpurand 188 in Mymensingh division.

However, some 2,140,313 people have died so far from the Covid-19 outbreak and there are currently 99,830,043 confirmed cases in 212 countries, according to Worldometer.

China was the world's first country which on January 11 of 2020 reported the first death from the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, the capital of Central China's Hubei Province.









