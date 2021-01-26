50 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine arrive from India



A consignment of five million Covid-19 vaccines, manufactured by Serum Institute of India, reached Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital on Monday. Nazmul Hasan Papon, Managing Director of Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd, and officials of Health Ministry (inset) receiving the consignment of vaccines. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Nazmul Hassan Papon, the Managing Director of Beximco Pharma, said "As per the deal, 50 lakh doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine will arrive each month for six months. We have three warehouses with a capacity of preserving one crore doses."

Papon came up with the information while talking to journalists at the Airport.

The vaccines has stored at Beximco Pharma's warehouse in Tongi. Then those will be sent to the civil surgeons of 64 districts as per their demand.















