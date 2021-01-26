Video
50 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine arrive from India

Published : Tuesday, 26 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Staff Correspondent

A consignment of five million Covid-19 vaccines, manufactured by Serum Institute of India, reached Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital on Monday. Nazmul Hasan Papon, Managing Director of Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd, and officials of Health Ministry (inset) receiving the consignment of vaccines. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The first consignment of 50 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccines of the Oxford-AstraZeneca which the country purchased from licensed manufacturers Serum Institute of India under the brand name Covishield has arrived safely in Dhaka on Monday.
A special flight of Air India carrying the vaccines landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital at 11:00am.
Nazmul Hassan Papon, the Managing Director of Beximco Pharma, said "As per the deal, 50 lakh doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine will arrive each month for six months. We have three warehouses with a capacity of preserving one crore doses."
Papon came up with the information while talking to journalists at the Airport.
The vaccines has stored at Beximco Pharma's warehouse in Tongi. Then those will be sent to the civil surgeons of 64 districts as per their demand.


